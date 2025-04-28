Radioactive waste: Britain’s challenge

Image: Nuclear Waste Services

In the journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon future, nuclear energy stands as a pillar of clean, reliable power. Yet a truly sustainable nuclear future requires a responsible, permanent solution for our legacy radioactive waste, plus any future waste generated from nuclear newbuild. At Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) we have a vital mission: to make nuclear waste permanently safe, sooner.

UK government policy is to establish a geological disposal facility (GDF) as the best long-term solution for the most hazardous radioactive waste in the UK. Our task at NWS, as part of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group, is to deliver this policy with the development of a world-class GDF. Geological disposal is not just about waste management: it is a fundamental part of the UK’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis.

The background to our critical mission

The UK government has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with nuclear power playing a significant role in providing stable, low-carbon energy.

At NWS, we work alongside other NDA group-operating companies, Sellafield Ltd and Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), to safely manage radioactive waste already created – and we will enable the UK government’s net zero ambition by providing a permanent solution for the most hazardous future radioactive waste.

Decommissioning the UK’s nuclear legacy is a complex undertaking and relies on a wide range of expertise and skills. The NDA group brings together the best of the UK’s expertise in nuclear decommissioning and radioactive waste management.

Within the group, NWS has more than 70 years of experience managing radioactive waste, with skills in areas such as nuclear science, safety case development, engineering and community engagement.

Cleaning up our nuclear past: the GDF programme

A GDF is made up of a series of highly engineered vaults and tunnels between 200 and 1,000 metres below ground in a suitable rock formation. Combined with engineered barriers, this multi-barrier approach will protect the environment by keeping the waste isolated from the surface while the radioactivity naturally reduces to safe levels.

Geological disposal is internationally accepted as the only viable solution for the long-term management of the most hazardous radioactive waste.

Construction began in 2015 in Finland on the world’s first GDF for spent nuclear fuel, while France – which relies on nuclear power for around 70 per cent of its electricity – and Sweden are each on track to build GDFs in the next decade. It’s now the UK’s turn to act and to move forward with the commitment to build a GDF to secure a cleaner, safer future for all. This programme is unique in the UK in that it requires explicit community support to go ahead; we not only require a suitable site but a willing community.

Investing in the communities we work in

While the development of a GDF in the UK will bring huge benefits to the environment by providing a site for the safe, permanent disposal of nuclear waste, it will also bring benefits to the local community that chooses to host it. More than 4,000 jobs could be created in the first 25 years of the project. The GDF facility will then be active for around 175 years before being closed, with the potential for employing upwards of 2,000 people in any given year during its lifetime.

Formation of a Community Partnership also triggers the availability of up to £1m per year of Community Investment Funding (CIF). This funding is available for projects and initiatives that support economic development opportunities, improve community wellbeing or enhance the local environment (including cultural and natural heritage).

The community which is eventually selected to host a GDF would also benefit from significant additional investment, potentially worth many millions of pounds. This investment would be shaped by a local community vision and could include improved local education and skills capacity, improved transport infrastructure or improved recreational facilities. Collaboration with communities is vital as we move towards delivering our mission, understanding our socio-economic context, increasing stakeholder engagement and hearing diverse views. We are making real progress, with site evaluations under way.

Thinking differently about waste: our sustainability strategy

For the NDA group, sustainability means putting waste at the heart of decision-making – optimising waste management to support accelerated decommissioning in ways that create a positive legacy for people and the planet. A GDF offers a sustainable, permanent solution for disposing of the most hazardous radioactive waste and removes the need for ongoing human intervention for future generations.

This article first appeared in our Spotlight Energy and Climate Change supplement of 24 April 2025.