SkillsTransition is investing in UK skills and jobs

As the UK moves towards its target of net-zero emissions by 2050, Shell UK aims to play a leading role in securing vital energy for today, while investing in, and helping to build, the energy system of the future. Achieving this requires a workforce capable of delivering net zero.

Through its SkillsTransition programme, Shell UK is opening specialist energy-transition skills hubs in Pembrokeshire, Fife and Aberdeen, in partnership with further-education colleges. Students can learn and refine critical skills through the hubs, which will provide teaching space and equipment demonstrating the latest energy technologies.

Virtual reality headsets

At the Pembrokeshire College hub in south-west Wales, students have access to a state-of-the-art virtual-systems control room. Behind rows of digital screens, students can “set foot” on a floating wind turbine, support vessels and onshore energy plants, and receive practical training designed to simulate real-world operations.

Enhancing existing learning in Fife

At Fife College’s Rosyth Campus, learning has commenced, and plans are in place for a purpose-built NanoGrid, which will represent an electric grid system. This will provide enhanced training, enabling students to get the hands-on experience needed for installation and maintenance.

Addressing the welding gap

A third hub, at the North East Scotland College (NESCol) in Aberdeen, will focus on welding and engineering skills. It will help 2,700 learners and support 1,000 people in jobs across five years, and is expected to open later this year. The hub is an example of collaboration between the public and private sectors, with funding from the Scottish government’s Just Transition Fund and ETZ Ltd.

Driving systemic change

While each hub is leading the way in its region, each college has committed as a founding member to the Energy Transition Skills Leaders programme. Partnering with Connectr and ESP, this initiative aims to build a network of educators to create a community of shared best practice to work on areas including curriculum design, building links with local communities, lecturer training and areas of future funding.

Shell UK is also investing in other skills bootcamps and entrepreneurship programmes, including working with Catch22, a charity and social business that runs employability programmes for disadvantaged communities. Parminder Kohli, chair of Shell UK and executive vice-president sustainability and carbon for Shell Group, said: “We are taking strong steps with our partners to deliver new training and skills opportunities, including helping diverse talent in socio-economically disadvantaged groups. Not only can this pave the way for future energy pioneers, but it will also drive the change needed to achieve economic growth.”

This article first appeared in our Spotlight Skills supplement of 7 February 2025.