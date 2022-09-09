Britain meets its new King

Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

I saw no swans in St James’s Park today, only pelicans and pigeons. It was 1pm and people were walking through on their way to Buckingham Palace. A woman hummed as she admired a flower bed. Bored kids on a school trip sat on a wall, their necks wrapped in travelling pillows.

On The Mall there were no cars. Instead, every 20 metres or so there was a television camera and a presenter. I walked past Alghad TV, then TeleMadrid, then NBC. Most voices were foreign – American, Japanese, Spanish. This was a global spectacle.

People were here to await the arrival of the King – and they were happy waiting. One man with a thick beard reminisced about his time at a local paper during the Silver Jubilee in 1977. His companion, a woman in a wheelchair, said she was in Cornwall at the time. They’d just met today. They were happily remembering together. There were no tears; this wasn’t 1997 and the aftermath of Diana’s death. Instead, there was an acceptance of change and anticipation for the new.

At the end of the Mall, I walked through the Dominion Gates, which lead on to the roundabout in front of Buckingham Palace. The bollards on the pavement are embossed with the letters “ER” – Elizabeth Regina. Will these now be uprooted and replaced? (In the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown, red post-boxes still bear the emblem of the late Queen’s father, George VI. They are no longer in use.) When a Royal Mail van drove through the crowd and into the palace the crowd chuckled and applauded. An American woman told her friends about her breakfast. Even a day like today couldn’t escape the ordinary.

Related

The crowd was growing. People clambered over the 2,300 tonnes of white Carrara marble that constitutes the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace. Two helicopters buzzed overhead, poised to capture the bird’s eye view. Elsewhere, a young man told his friends as they walked away, “I don’t like the Union Jack. I like the English flag.” A schoolboy wearing a pinstripe blazer pushed past me before politely apologising. He’d missed a maths lesson to be here. His dad followed; his wool tie knotted in a full Windsor. They wanted to be part of it, to get their glimpse. Attending an event like this made them feel more important. It connected them to something bigger.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Then the King and Queen Consort arrived, driving through the crowd in a limousine. Phones were hoisted overhead to capture the moment. The Union flag was replaced with the Royal Standard, signalling that the monarch was in residence. Behind the palace gates, the King’s Guard, their heads a plume of black, stood inside their regal sheds looking distant and small.

What was the difference between the man with the palace and the man on the pavement? When king and subject shook hands over the fence, the need felt mutual. “Long live the king,” a lone woman shouted. No one felt the need to join in. They were too engrossed by the spectacle in front of them. “Oh yes, wow,” one man whispered as he finally saw his new King.