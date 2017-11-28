New Statesman

Hironori Akutagawa
Internet
28 November 2017

Living the meme: What happened to the bunny with a pancake on its head?

Sixteen years ago, a domestic Japanese rabbit became one of the first absurdist memes. 

The two dates that changed Oolong’s life forever were 24 May 1999 and 8 August 2001. Born in 1994, Oolong had a relatively quiet existence for the first five years of his life. This was mostly because he was a rabbit, but partly because his owner – Hironori Akutagawa – hadn’t yet thought to balance any objects on his head.

24 May 1999 is the day Hironori balanced a film canister on his domestic rabbit’s head. After that, he didn’t stop. In the following years, Hironori balanced and then photographed a number of objects atop of Oolong – including a teapot, a keychain, a toilet paper, and a CD (although, not all at once). These “head performances”, as Hironori called them, at first only attracted a modest number of visitors to his personal site. But then: Oolong was discovered.

“I never imagined the global response that came. I did not promote to anything, and made the website for several acquaintances,” Hironori tells me now, 16 years after Oolong first went viral on 8 August 2001. How did it feel? “I realised the greatness of the internet. I just felt stunned.”

Though Hironori balanced many objects on Oolong’s head over the years, there was one in particular that caught the internet’s eye. A picture of Oolong with a dorayaki (red-bean pancake) on his head was one of the early noughties’ most popular memes. Known as “Pancake Bunny” or “Bunny Wafflehead”, the image was turned into a meme via an absurdist and pithy caption. “I have no idea what you’re talking about, so here’s a bunny with a pancake on its head.”

In many ways, Pancake Bunny was a precursor to some of the internet’s more abstract memes. The image was initially used on message boards to derail conversations or reply to posters who had acted idiotically. Remarkably, a Twitter search proves that many people still use it to this day. But just why did Hironori balance stuff on Oolong’s head in the first place? As he only speaks some English and I don’t speak any Japanese, our interview took place over email with the help of Google Translate.

“It is comfortable to take a little weight,” explains Hironori, who says Oolong looked both pleased and cute when objects were placed on his head. “I noticed that he sat still when I put something like sweets on, so I started photographing it.” Recently in Japan, photos of cats with various things on their head have become exceedingly popular. “My idea was long before,” Hironori says.

As this all took place in the early days of internet memes, Hironori says he did not make any money from his website. Many modern internet animals generate extreme amounts of money – Doug the Pug is worth half a million dollars, for example, while Grumpy Cat has made its owner an eye-watering £64m. Despite not directly earning any money from Oolong, however, going viral gave Hironori exposure for his work as a photographer, allowing him to do exhibitions, sell postcards, and go on business trips. In January 2009, a 136-page photography book was published, featuring every picture of Oolong ever taken.

Yet when I ask, overall, if Hironori is happy about his internet fame, he replies: “I do not think that I am completely glad that I have been used as a meme.”

In 2001, the emails started. Some visitors to Hironori’s site had begun complaining that he was being cruel to Oolong, going as far to say he was abusing his pet. “This was never my intention when I included numerous links to photographs, showing Oolong’s unique ability to hold objects on his head. This is not a site to mock rabbits, or demonstrate animal abuse,” Hironori wrote at the time.

When I ask about this now, Hironori calls these critics “ignorant” and “arrogant”, saying one individual even sent him a threatening letter. “I ignored them all and threw it away,” he says, “In most cases, the response from overseas was favourable.” Overall, it seems that Hironori valued anyone who loved and respected Oolong, but had trouble with meme-makers who seemingly mocked the pet.

Oolong is now buried under a pine tree near to Hironori’s house. The oldest rabbit in the world was aged 14, and Oolong died in 2003, aged a respectable 8 years old. “It seemed to be a problem of the heart, he suddenly became sick and it flew by in a flash. It was sad,” says Hironori. He marked the grave with a carrot shaped like a pair of bunny ears.

Unlike many of the memes I have interviewed, Hironori has no desire for further viral fame. He currently has a female rabbit, but does not have any plans to balance objects on her head. “I think that Oolong’s talent is still special, so I do not feel like trying to share the subsequent rabbits with the world by setting up a site,” he says.

 “Living the Meme” is a series of articles exploring what happens to people after they go viral. Check out the previous articles here.

To suggest an interviewee for Living the Meme, contact Amelia on Twitter.

Amelia Tait is a technology and digital culture writer at the New Statesman.

Social Media
20 November 2017

Is Jamie Oliver right, are selfies really the sugar of social media?

Was the TV chef wrong to ban his teenage daughter from posting selfies? 

In 2015, academics in Poland declared that selfie-taking and narcissism are linked. In 2016, academics in Texas said that actually, maybe they’re not.

There is no conclusive answer as to whether taking pictures of yourself makes you a narcissist, but the fact scientists frequently examine selfies through this prism shows how maligned the modern self-portrait is. Many people assume that selfies – which are often taken and uploaded by teenage girls – are inherently bad, and now TV chef Jamie Oliver has joined their ranks.

Oliver, a man whose entire career is a massive pouting selfie of “You can’t eat that, kiddo!!!”, has recently announced that he has forbidden his 14-year-old daughter from taking selfies. Speaking on the Lifestyle News Hound podcast, Oliver revealed that his daughter Daisy is “banned” from “doing selfies”, before going on to say that 13 and 14-year-old girls take photos which are “quite porno”, with “sort of luscious kind of pouty lips, sort of pushing boobs out.”

Oliver then described selfies as the “sugar of social media”, arguing that the like button allows people to get a quick, addictive hit. Scientifically speaking, is Jamie correct – or has he got it all turkey twisted?

Both the social media like button and sugar do give us a quick dopamine rush, activating reward centres in our brain. Yet both sugar addiction and internet addiction are hotly debated topics, with some scientists comparing sugar and social media likes to drugs, while others deny that each addiction exists at all. Leaving aside the extremes of addiction, Oliver’s main problem is his assumption that sugar and/or selfies are categorically bad.

Dr Natalie Hendry, a lecturer in Education at Deakin University, researched young people, social media, and mental health as part of her PhD. Frustrated by the fact that many studies approached selfies with the view that they are psychologically harmful, she examined how young women with mental health issues use social media to gain control of their identity.

“The rhetoric of selfie-as-narcissism deployed by popular media is not concerned for young people’s wellbeing,” she wrote. “Rather it is a moral judgement that chooses to label young people’s selfie practices without active engagement with young people themselves.” Hendry concluded that selfies can allow young people to visualise their identity, which is particularly therapeutic for those with mental health problems.

Sociologically and scientifically speaking, there is of course no conclusive way to prove whether selfies are “Bad” or “Good”. While Hendry’s research found selfies to be beneficial to some youngsters with mental health problems, in the past people with Body Dysmorphic Disorder have suffered with selfie-taking. It is probable that the benefits and risks of selfies vary on a case-by-case basis, but anecdotal evidence does show that selfies are positive in a way that is traditionally ignored by headlines and chip-stealing TV personalities. 

“I love selfies because they’re a way of representing myself when I feel the mainstream media fails to represent women like me,” says Bethany Rutter, a 28-year-old social editor and co-creator of the podcast What Page Are You On?

“I’m fat, and women like me are only seen as ‘before’ pictures in women’s magazines, so selfies are a way of documenting the fact I exist and feel good enough about myself to post online,” she explains. “It’s not surprising that someone like Jamie Oliver, who repeatedly displays condescending control-freakery of other people’s behaviour, is against them!”

 

Scrubbed up because apparently I’m going on ITV lunchtime news at 1:30 today Although my outfit is understated my @milktoothldn earrings are definitely not! Lips are Anastasia Beverly Hills in Soft Lilac

A post shared by Bethany (@archedeyebrow) on

Like Rutter, 21-year-old blogger and journalist Amelia Perrin believes selfies are far more beneficial than Oliver allows. In the past, she has been ridiculed by the press for her selfies, but says they helped her to get modelling jobs and the title of Miss South East in the Miss Great Britain competition.

“I’m not saying she [Jamie Oliver’s daughter] needs those things, but from my personal experience selfies have only enhanced my life, as well as leaving me with a huge portfolio of images I can look back in ten years’ time and laugh about,” Perrin says. “I feel like selfies are a fun way to express yourself or even just show off your look… by disallowing her from taking them he’s separating her from her peers – and with a famous family she probably already feels disparate from them – even further, for no reason. It’s hypocritical of him to find it empowering for him to be in the public eye, but won’t let his daughter be in the way she might want to be.”

 

personal growth: got the new iphone 8, somehow waited a full 24 hours before i took a selfie with it  #shotoniphone8

A post shared by beauty • fashion • luxelife (@ameliaperrin) on

Jamie Oliver’s moral crusade has left many angry, particularly as he is a man taking control of a woman’s bodily agency. Yet Dr Dawn Branley, a psychologist who specialises in the risks and benefits of internet and technology use, does warn that “revealing” selfies do have risks for young people.

“There are a few potential risks of sharing selfies online, particularly if those selfies are of a revealing nature. Unfortunately, content that is shared to the web is very easily shared, duplicated and distributed,” she says. “Young girls can often feel pressured to share selfies where the aim is to look attractive and/or sexy. This can lead to users potentially sharing photos that they later regret or result in the receipt of unwanted attention.

“Although selfies are not inherently risky per say, it is important to take into consideration the context and content of the selfie, the age appropriateness of the behaviour, and the potential for unwanted viewers.”

Jamie Oliver’s daughter isn’t banned from eating sugar, which perhaps illustrates the problem with the chef’s approach to selfies. While Branley highlights real risks, Oliver’s viewpoint doesn’t take into consideration the benefits of a selfie. “Mainly she doesn’t, but a couple slip up,” he said of his daughter’s selfie-taking habits. The fact that a selfie is seen as a “slip” or a mistake unnecessarily vilifies an act that many have found empowering.

In a now infamous clip from Noughties reality TV show Jamie’s School Dinners, Oliver shows a handful of children how chicken nuggets are made with bone marrow, skin, and connective tissues.

“Now who would still eat this?” he asks, once he has blended, formed, and bread-crumbed a nugget. Every child raises their hand. Despite Jamie’s comments at the weekend, children will still be raising their hands – ready to take and share a selfie with or without his approval. 

Amelia Tait is a technology and digital culture writer at the New Statesman.

