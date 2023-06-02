Why are voters so relaxed about record immigration?

Photo by Alamy Stock Photo

The net migration figure for the calendar year 2022 was 606,000, and 488,000 the year before. Though the methodologies were different, it was just 260,000 in the 12 months up to June 2014. “But I thought we voted Leave,” cry the Faragistas.

Net migration today is largely driven by non-EU arrivals. (Net migration from the EU is in the negative.) Remarkably, voters appear unbothered by this. The UK is less opposed to immigration today than it was ten years ago and less keen on closing Britain’s borders entirely. The proportion wanting cuts to the number of immigrants has fallen from 67 per cent in February 2015 to 43 per cent last year. Most agree migration is a net benefit, both to the economy and – more importantly, for shaping long-term views – to society. But still, voters are heavily in favour of much tighter controls than whatever they regard is in place today.

Yet people don’t seem to be voting to reflect this belief. Where is the Reform UK party, the successor to Ukip? Where is Nigel Farage? Why haven’t Leavers rallied back to the Conservatives, teased with weeks of “Stop the boats” and whatever Suella Braverman can put in a press release? There has been some discernible rallying in the Tory base – Labour’s lead has dropped from 20 points to 15 – but these numbers are small fry. What’s happened?



It should be evident. The country is concerned with other things. Immigration has given way to anxiety over prices and wages and the whole economic order.

Related

But it won’t stay like that forever. Consumer confidence, which was rock bottom in the winter and early spring, is recovering. There is still some way before there is a return to normality, but I suspect that once Britons are more comfortable economically other issues will return to prominence. Don’t forget, Britain voted for Brexit while consumer confidence was above 100, when more people were confident about their financial situation than not.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close



Britain has moved on from 2013. We are a lot less sympathetic to anti-migrant sentiment than we used to be. But the median Briton is still pro-restriction, much more than they are pro-freedom of movement, and the financial squeeze may be masking this. Watch this space. Immigration will be back.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

Read more:

One easy trick to reduce net migration

How does UK net migration compare with the rest of Europe?

Labour’s immigration opportunity