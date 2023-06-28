Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 11:28 am

Could Sadiq Khan benefit from another scandal-hit Tory mayoral campaign?

An allegation of sexual assault against a Conservative candidate for London mayor, Daniel Korski, threatens to overshadow the race before it has even begun.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

The race to become the Conservative candidate for next year’s London mayoral election has changed abruptly after one contender, Daniel Korski, was accused of groping a female TV producer while he worked in No 10. Korski categorically denies the allegations.

The accusation against Korski has cast doubt over the Conservative Party’s selection process for its candidates. Korski, who was David Cameron’s deputy head of policy from 2013-16, has said he told Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) about the allegation (which was first made in 2017) but he still progressed on to the shortlist. That was perhaps partly because there was no formal complaint and therefore no formal investigation for CCHQ to consider.

But now the accuser, the TV screenwriter and producer Daisy Goodwin, has emailed the Cabinet Office to make a formal complaint and has said she’s happy to make a complaint to CCHQ. On the BBC this morning, Goodwin also intimated that other women had approached her since she made her allegation. For now, Korski, who is popular with many Tory MPs, or at least was before the allegation, is continuing with his campaign.

There are two other people in the race to become the Conservative candidate: Susan Hall, a former councillor and party leader in City Hall, and Mozammel Hossain, a criminal barrister and relative unknown who has the backing of Iain Duncan Smith. The winner is due to be announced on the 19 July following a ballot of party members.

The scandal undermines the Conservatives’ effort to unseat the incumbent, Sadiq Khan (who I recently interviewed), even though he is vulnerable on several fronts. His first preference vote dropped from 44 per cent in the 2016 election to 40 per cent in 2021. Khan’s decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone is proving controversial, and the Metropolitan Police has been hit by a string of scandals under his watch. On top of that, Khan is struggling in the polls on a wide range of policy issues, as I pointed out on the podcast recently.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

In both of his previous elections, Khan benefited from weak, scandal-hit opponents. Will his luck continue?

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

Content from our partners
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Spotlight
A drinks industry for net zero
A drinks industry for net zero
Jim Fox
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
John Carroll

[See also: Is Labour getting tired of Sadiq Khan?]

Topics in this article :