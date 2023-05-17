Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 5:41 pm

Succession games reach the Daily Mail

This week saw a promotion for Vere Harmsworth, a promising executive and... son of Lord Rothermere, the Daily Mail’s proprietor.

By The Chatterer

Sarah Snook as Shiv in the series Succession. Photo by David Russell/HBO

DMGT, publisher of the Daily Mail and several other newspapers, has been busy making painful cuts of late (dozens of positions are reported to have been axed across the Metro and Mail on Sunday). 

But it’s not all bad news for staff in Kensington. The group today announced the internal promotion of a “smart and engaging executive” named Vere Harmsworth, who happens to be the son of DMGT’s proprietor, Lord Rothermere.

The news was broken to staff in an email on Wednesday afternoon sent by Mail Newspapers’ editor-in-chief, Ted Verity, and the Mail Online publisher Danny Groom. “Over the past few years, many of you will have worked with Vere and seen first-hand what a smart and engaging executive he is – as perceptive on the details as he is on overall strategy,” they gushed. “Vere is one of the many reasons we’re supremely confident the Mail will emerge from this period of far-reaching transformation stronger and more successful than ever.”

According to Harmsworth’s LinkedIn, he attended Eton and Oxford before moving on to work at the investment bank Lazard and then Boston Consulting Group. He joined the family business in 2020. 

Breaking news of the appointment, Press Gazette described Harmsworth, who is in his late 20s, as DMGT’s “heir apparent”

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: The New Statesman’s left power list]

Content from our partners
How smart meters helped a business thrive
How smart meters helped a business thrive
Spotlight
The case for sustainable thematic investing
The case for sustainable thematic investing
Spotlight
What does a digitally transformed government look like?
What does a digitally transformed government look like?
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , ,