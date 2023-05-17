Succession games reach the Daily Mail

DMGT, publisher of the Daily Mail and several other newspapers, has been busy making painful cuts of late (dozens of positions are reported to have been axed across the Metro and Mail on Sunday).
But it’s not all bad news for staff in Kensington. The group today announced the internal promotion of a “smart and engaging executive” named Vere Harmsworth, who happens to be the son of DMGT’s proprietor, Lord Rothermere.
The news was broken to staff in an email on Wednesday afternoon sent by Mail Newspapers’ editor-in-chief, Ted Verity, and the Mail Online publisher Danny Groom. “Over the past few years, many of you will have worked with Vere and seen first-hand what a smart and engaging executive he is – as perceptive on the details as he is on overall strategy,” they gushed. “Vere is one of the many reasons we’re supremely confident the Mail will emerge from this period of far-reaching transformation stronger and more successful than ever.”
According to Harmsworth’s LinkedIn, he attended Eton and Oxford before moving on to work at the investment bank Lazard and then Boston Consulting Group. He joined the family business in 2020.
Breaking news of the appointment, Press Gazette described Harmsworth, who is in his late 20s, as DMGT’s “heir apparent”.
