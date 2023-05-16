Roger Ailes’s wife attacks the Murdochs

Rupert Murdoch in the foreground, with his two sons Lachlan (left) and James (right), whom Elizabeth Ailes claimed her husband nicknamed “Tweedle Dumber” and “Tweedle Dumb”, respectively. Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Rupert Murdoch and his family have been roundly ridiculed and lambasted in the US media since Fox News agreed to settle a libel case filed by Dominion Voting Systems for $787m last month. But the latest criticism, from the wife of a former ally, will likely hurt more than most.

The widow of Roger Ailes, Fox News’ former chairman who stood down in 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations, has attacked the Murdoch family in the wake of the Dominion settlement and the sacking of Tucker Carlson.

In an interview with the Daily Beast in New York, Elizabeth Ailes said that her husband, who died in 2017, would refer to Murdoch’s sons, James and Lachlan Murdoch, as “Tweedle Dumb” and “Tweedle Dumber”, respectively. She said of Lachlan, the current chief executive of Fox: “I was told he’s a spear fisherman, I don’t know if he spends time in the office.”

As for Rupert Murdoch, she said he was a “jealous man” who had fired her husband because he “eclipsed Rupert on the world stage”. She further suggested that the Murdochs had recently sacked Carlson because he – like her husband – had become too big for them.

Related

In a tweet on Monday (15 May), which would have been Roger Ailes’s 77th birthday, she wrote: “It took you 20 years to build Fox News into the powerhouse that it was and only 6 years for the Murdochs to wreak havoc. Rupert thought he could do your job. What a joke. He has the checkbook but could never come close to your genius.” Ouch.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: What Rupert Murdoch vs Dominion reveals about his UK empire]