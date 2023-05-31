Why Rishi Sunak is wary of regulating AI

Illustration by Nick Lowndes / Ikon Images

We could all die. I don’t just mean at the end of our lives. I mean as a species. That’s the threat posed by artificial intelligence, according to more than 350 scientists and industry leaders who have written a joint statement. It reads, in full: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

It’s at times like these that people turn to their government for some reassurance. Surely, they’ve got it covered?

The British government is keenly light touch. In March it said it would pursue a “pro-innovation” approach to regulation. In practice, this means it’s cautious about putting industry rules on a statutory footing – ie, giving it the force of law – or setting up a new regulator because of fears they would be stifling. Instead, the government will ask pre-existing regulators such as the Health and Safety Executive and the Equality and Human Rights Commission to incorporate AI regulation into their remits. One concern is this approach won’t give regulators the required power to curtail the dangers of AI.

[See also: We are finally living in the age of AI. What took so long?]

Related

Another is that the UK isn’t keeping up with the US and the EU. The Europeans are in the final stages of an AI Act, which is being celebrated as the most comprehensive set of regulations to date. The government would say tighter regulation in the EU is an opportunity for the UK to attract AI businesses. But the risk is that the size of the EU market means it could be cheaper for companies to comply with their rules everywhere rather than accept different, fewer rules in the UK – neutering Britain’s competitive advantage. Even that depends on how stringent the final version of the EU’s AI Act is.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

As for the US, British overtures to the White House to create something similar to the US-EU Trade and Technology Council have been unsuccessful. Much as with the green technology subsidies in America’s Inflation Reduction Act last year, the danger for the UK is that it gets squeezed between the two behemoths.

Regardless, uncertainty lies at the core of the AI debate. That the joint statement was a single sentence – perhaps the only way to get everyone to sign – reflects the divergence of opinion on where the technology, and therefore also the regulation, is heading.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: There is no chance the government will regulate AI]