Spoiler alert: the Daily Mail does not do spoiler alerts

Clearly nobody at the Daily Mail is familiar with the concept of a spoiler alert. The front page of Wednesday’s newspaper included a huge plotline from HBO’s media business drama Succession.

Spoiler alert: do not read on if you haven’t already seen episode three, season four, of Succession.

At the top of the Mail’s front page is a picture of Logan Roy, Succession’s lead character, alongside the headline: “Farewell to the foul-mouthed tyrant whose life (and death) were so explosively dramatic you couldn’t make it up!” (Of course, being a television drama, somebody did make it up.) As if that headline weren’t clear enough, the Mail helpfully added: “Logan Roy, 1938-2023.”

The Chatterer isn’t usually one for scouring through Twitter to find negative comments (that’s a bit Mail Online). But on this occasion…

“I get that there are worse things to take issue with the Daily Mail over, but that front page Succession spoiler is horrendous,” tweeted one person.

Another: “More reason for me to hate the Daily Mail… they posted a spoiler to Succession on their front page just 24 hours after it aired.”

And just one more: “Just when I thought I couldn’t think any less of the Daily Mail, it sticks a hoofing great spoiler for a top, popular TV show right on its front page today. Just the most miserable, negative, shallow excuse for a newspaper. Truly loathsome.”

Full disclosure: this Chatterer had not seen the latest episode before the DM spoiler.

