Union Jacks aren’t just for conservatives

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Starmer Derangement Syndrome is real. If you want proof of how the leader of the Labour Party’s public image has driven sections of the very online left round the bend, look no further than the furious reaction to a graphic released by the party.

The image – featuring the generic slogan “build a better Britain” over a Union Jack border – drove parts of the Corbynite left into a frenzy. A political party using national symbols is “literally the basis of fascism”, one person with a nuanced grasp of twentieth-century history informed me. The graphic “feels like a hate crime”, was another’s contribution.

The charitable explanation of why moderate displays of the UK’s national flag drive the crank fringe of the progressive movement nuts is that flag-waving was for a long time largely the purview of the far right. The British left, lacking a progressive tradition of radical patriotism akin to the French and American revolutions, overreacts when a symbol long surrendered to the racists of the National Front and British National Party is employed by a progressive party.

Still, the 1970s were some time ago. It is myopic to pretend that displays of the Union Jack do not retain negative connotations for some Brits, but so is pretending that its associations have not changed over time. Since the heyday of the National Front we’ve had Britpop, Mo Farah draped in the flag at the 2012 London Olympics and Stormzy wearing a monochrome Union Jack stab vest at Glastonbury 2019 in a bitter expression of national identity. Nationalists may still wave the flag on Brexit marches but they surely no longer own it (if they ever did).

Related

More importantly, the national identity the flag represents has moved on too. Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy in the world. Blood and soil nationalism is weaker in the UK than in any other big European democracy. The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is of Indian descent. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is of Pakistani descent. The first minister of Scotland might soon be too.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Ironically, the extreme aversion to any display of the national flag is itself a form of the British exceptionalism the far left usually decries. All around the democratic world progressive parties employ the language and iconography of soft patriotism.

In 1980 Germany’s Social Democratic chancellor Helmut Schmidt campaigned on a slogan of “Security for Germany”, with his election poster draped in the national black, red and gold. Many French political candidates use the word “France” in their election slogans, such as the Socialist candidate Benoît Hamon’s “make France’s heart beat” for the 2017 presidential race. Canada’s Liberal party incorporates the Canadian maple leaf in its party logo.

Most British voters are not raging nationalists, but nor are they ashamed of their country. Any party that hopes to win power must at a minimum be willing to display the symbols of the country it hopes to run. To act otherwise is to divorce yourself so completely from public opinion that you might as well have given up on electoral politics. That is the prerogative of the Corbynite left – whose record might reasonably lead them to the conclusion that winning elections is a futile goal – but it is clearly not Starmer’s calculation.

[See also: Why Larry Summers is moving left with age]