Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 12:35 pm

“New ideas”? Axed Times columnist addresses the elephant in the room 

After 18 years David Aaronovitch was mysteriously let go from Rupert Mudroch’s paper, but he feels “free at last”.

By The Chatterer

Photo by Dimitris Legakis/Shutterstock

David Aaronovitch, the long-standing Times columnist, has opened up about his recent departure from the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper. 

Launching his new Substack on Friday morning, Aaronovitch sought to “address the elephant in the sack in my room”. Or as best he could. 

“Just before Christmas a sudden Zoom call with two deputy managing editors was used to inform me that I was no longer needed at the Times where I had been a columnist for the best part of 18 years,” he wrote in the maiden post on his page, “Notes from the Underground“. “The reason given was a desire for ‘new ideas’. That was the full extent of any explanation.” 

Aaronovitch wrote that he had “smiled wryly” recently when, in an opinion piece for the Times, Sebastian Payne, director of the right-leaning Onward think tank, noted that few Labour-supporting columnists are making the case for Keir Starmer on a regular basis, as many were for Tony Blair in the run-up to the 1997 election. 

“Smiled wryly,” Aaronovitch clarified, “because it is hard for a columnist to make the case for anything if they don’t have a job.” (Aaronovitch’s replacement, Juliet Samuel, formerly of the Telegraph, is a notable shift to the right.) 

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Despite his mysterious removal, Aaronovitch sounds upbeat and ready to cause some trouble on Substack (Times columnists, watch out). He opened his first post with the words: “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty (and the editor of the Times) I’m free at last. After 13 years behind a paywall and required to negotiate every week what my column would be about and often losing, from now on I will write what I like when I want to write about it…”

Content from our partners
How to navigate the modern cyber-threat landscape
How to navigate the modern cyber-threat landscape
Danny Jenkins
Supporting customers through the cost of living crisis
Supporting customers through the cost of living crisis
Jessica Taplin
Data on cloud will change the way you interact with the government
Data on cloud will change the way you interact with the government
Spotlight

[See also: Will the Sunday Times turn on “wokery”?]

Topics in this article : , ,