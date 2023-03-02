Insult teaching unions, Gavin Williamson, and you attack all teachers

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

It doesn’t take a GCSE in English to decipher what Gavin Williamson meant when he accused teaching unions of “really really” hating work in leaked WhatsApp messages to the former health secretary Matt Hancock, published by the Telegraph. Williamson’s defence of these comments, that they refer to unions and not individual teachers, gets little more than a D-minus for empathy from this teacher.

It’s little surprise that a Tory politician would have such resentment and disregard for unionisation. It is politically expedient, and downright characteristic, for a Conservative government that has presided over a decade of austerity and debilitating cuts to the education sector to find a scapegoat for its difficulties in work-shy teachers. We saw it throughout the pandemic. While us teachers were turning ourselves into social workers, child psychologists, food-bank workers and e-learning experts overnight (while providing the resources for pupils that the government had all but forgotten about out of our own pockets), those in positions of power wasted no time in portraying us as doing nothing but sunbathing in our gardens on full pay. Lest we forget that one Tory MP assumed we were all boozing it up in the staffroom during the global pandemic.

Williamson’s reassurance that his comments were only about unions reveals the conviction of this inherently anti-union government, its wilful refusal to acknowledge the dire circumstances that are driving teachers towards unionisation in the first place – and ministers’ part in creating those conditions.

When over 90 per cent of members from the nation’s largest teaching union (the NEU) voted in support of strike action, it is impossible to separate teachers from the unions that represent us. To attack teaching unions is to attack teachers themselves, and in turn the young people we work with. It is to attack our rights, our access to fair pay and to equitable treatment at work. But it is also to drown out our expert voices demanding more funding and better support. And to derail our holding the government to account, and to distract the public with fictional portrayals of teachers as idle, over-political liberals with too much annual holiday on our hands.

Related

Contrary to what the government wants the public to believe, teachers are not simply greedy for more time off. Teachers are unionising because the education sector is crumbling to pieces, and unions are our mouthpiece. They are a way to ensure that, collectively, our voices are heard and our labour and expertise is recognised for what they are: vital.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Schools are at a tipping point, and it’s no coincidence that the NEU has admitted tens of thousands of new members in the wake of its overwhelming vote for strike action. Up and down the country, teachers are experiencing the same thing. Our school buildings are in states of disrepair, and we are securing the best futures we can for children with decades-old resources, no support staff and cuts to critical services for the most vulnerable. All the while, schools can barely afford to keep the lights on let alone employ that much-needed teaching assistant or PE teacher – and teachers can barely afford the ever-rising cost of living. To top it off, the recruitment crisis is only getting worse. Research by the NEU found that almost half of teachers plan to leave the profession by 2027. As our colleagues disappear, our class sizes only continue to grow, and cuts to government funding slash the life chances of children that are already living in poverty or instability.

The last thing teachers or unions want is disruption to learning, but when faced with a government that would rather gossip about us on WhatsApp than make fundamental changes for young people and their educators then what choice do we have?