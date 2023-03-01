Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 1:19 pm

Hungary is the main roadblock to Finland and Sweden’s Nato membership

Following Turkey’s lead, Viktor Orbán is discovering his own power to twist circumstances to Hungary’s advantage.

By Wolfgang Münchau

Viktor Orbán accused Finland and Sweden of spreading lies about about the health of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary. Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images

The saga over the Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to Nato continues. Turkey and Hungary are the only two member states yet to approve the Nordic countries’ bid to join the alliance. Turkey imposed its conditions and signed off on an agreement with Sweden and Finland that made them change their laws on counterterrorism and arms embargoes. Is it now Hungary’s turn to make demands?

The Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has so far supported their bid, but last week he expressed concern for the first time. Among other criticisms, he has accused both countries of spreading lies about the health of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary. Some of Orbán’s MPs bemoan that the two Scandinavian countries have insulted Hungary. A delegation will travel to Sweden and Finland. It is not clear yet how many MPs from the prime minister’s party, Fidesz, could oppose the ratification – or how serious this threat is to induction.

The official narrative is still that Nato accession will go ahead, that it is only a matter of timing. But it is also a question of what price the Nordic countries are willing to pay. As mentioned above, Sweden’s parliament has already modified its constitution to placate Turkey. The latter increased its demands late last year, asking for the extradition of more than 100 individuals, among them activists and journalists, something that the Swedish government said it cannot do.

Turkey’s tone may have softened after the 6 February earthquake, as the news website Al-Monitor observes. But its government is still working on a scenario in which Finland could join separately, keeping Sweden in limbo. Meanwhile, Hungary is just discovering its own power to twist circumstances to its advantage.

Wolfgang Münchau is a columnist for the New Statesman. A version of this piece originally ran on his site Eurointelligence.com.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: Viktor Orbán’s American apologists]

Content from our partners
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Katie Schmuecker
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
Spotlight
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , ,