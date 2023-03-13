The BBC’s naff greenwashing of gentrified south London

Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

“Show apartments in Elephant and Castle! Who thought this up?!” hams Alan Carr in not-quite-mock bafflement. “All I remember is that massive roundabout!”

This is the only flicker of introspection in the first episode of the latest series of Interior Design Masters, the BBC’s popular design contest show now in its fourth run (think Bake Off, but with untreated plywood where the warmth should be).

Elephant and Castle, a ring road-centric neighbourhood of Southwark, south London, has in recent years been picked up, turned upside down and shaken for its zone one square footage. Once a nucleus of postwar municipal planning, all Ernö Goldfinger blocks and optimistic council housing, its gentrification of late has been quick and dirty.

Gone is the shabby Sixties shopping centre, one of the only places left in central London where you could bowl in a full-sized lane without a mandatory cocktail deal. Demolished in 2021, it displaced a long-standing community of Latin American traders. To make way for a “new town centre”, these plans rattled residents who felt the lack of social housing would price them out, and questioned the promise to relocate stallholders.

Related

[See also: Why are London’s housing estates choosing to be demolished?]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Part of this transformation – where food comes card-only from shipping containers, and shelter from four-fifths of your income – is Park Central West. Clad in mattress-like white darts, the tower block became a glossy pinnacle of the latest confected locale, Elephant Park, in 2021. A new housing scheme that rose from the dust of the notorious Heygate estate, wilfully neglected until its demolition nine years ago.

The apartments there are “build-to-rent”, with “an ethos of ‘rent it like you own it’” – in the marketese of the developer Lendlease. By poshing up the rental lifestyle, the build-to-rent model is colonising that ever-expanding limbo where even high earners are stuck unable to buy. Cue the ten contestants of Interior Design Masters kitting five of Park Central West’s flats out in naff pineapple lamps, superfluous banquettes and many, many “pops of colour”.

To justify the splurge of high-spec millennial tat, viewers are reassured repeatedly that this is a “sustainable” housing project. These are “new show homes in a brand-new development where eco-friendly features are absolutely at the heart of its design”. I’m sure Park Central West is eco-friendlier than what was there before (you’d hope housing built in 2021, a time of more exacting building standards, would be). But the suggestion that this is a socially conscious, green haven of “Elephant and Castle’s exciting regeneration” sounds cynical.

The designers’ nods to sustainability, after all, are gimmicks: a “living headboard” crammed with cacti, “turmeric walls” (“my inspiration is sort of India”) and circus tent upholstering. Oh, and don’t forget the “vibes”: “Ibizan, chill vibes”, “a botanical, eco-friendly vibe”, to mention a few.

[See also: How Battersea Power Station became a palace of consumerism]

Describing the “huge amount of regeneration” in Elephant and Castle as an “opportunity to inject new ideas from the ground up”, this episode exposes the assumption that upcycling furniture and turning your living room into The Day of the Triffids somehow makes a development like this a moral project.

Yes, build-to-rent lets tenants hang pictures up and paint their own walls, and there’s usually a few gym machines and some kind of “co-working space” squatting in the building somewhere. But it also means, in central London at least, only high-paid professionals can really benefit. Build-to-rentals are 11 per cent pricier than other nearby properties, on average. As I write, Lendlease has listed a two-bed, unfurnished Park Central West flat for £682 a week.

“Each pair [of contestants] has been given a different brief because I wanted to reflect the broad spectrum of clients this development is going to cater to,” says the interior designer and Interior Design Masters judge Michelle Ogundehin, as the broad spectrum of Elephant and Castles narrows by the square foot.

Read more:

The end of the housing delusion

London’s housing crisis is worsening

One Hyde Park: The building that remade London