Abolishing the Met is the only option left

Photo by Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

At the BBC we used to do our public order training alongside the Metropolitan Police. As they practised dispersing “rioters” on a mocked-up council estate in Gravesend, we practised hurling interview questions at harassed unit commanders. Nearby, every so often, a volley of automatic gunfire would go off, as the elite specialist firearms unit MO19 were put through their paces.

The unspoken question was, of course, why does the Met spend so much time and energy practising being at war with London’s population? Thanks to the Casey Report we have a definitive answer. Mentally, the force is in conflict with the values of the very society it is supposed to be policing.

That’s what it means to say the force is institutionally racist, misogynist, homophobic and corrupt. Yes, there are plenty of white racists in London, and misogynists and homophobes. But the ethos of the city and the ethos of the force policing it are seriously at odds.

Louise Casey has focused in her investigation on the management failures: austerity, elitism, chaotic human resource management, “initiativism” and profoundly weak leadership. The main solutions will be managerial and organisational. But until we identify the deep social roots of the toxicity that’s infected the Met, we risk a cycle that we can’t afford.

Related

Because today’s report is not just Macpherson 2.0 – it is much worse. When William Macpherson, investigating the force in 1999 after the murder of Stephen Lawrence, found the Met to be institutionally racist, we were only ten years into the grand experiment of atomising civil society in the name of free market economics. The bent coppers alleged to have colluded with racist murderers were archetypes from a London that barely survives.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Saturday Read Your guide to the best writing across politics, ideas, books and culture - both in the New Statesman and from elsewhere - sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Today’s London is mobile, mercurial and complex. It is a fragile system-of-systems kept together by the willingness of a super-diverse population to put up with each other’s differences. Societies where networks have replaced all hierarchies and traditions only work if the state obeys the law. Unfortunately, it is clear the Met is failing in that regard.

I’ve seen some brilliant policing and met some brilliant officers from the Met. But what they’re up against is clear: the force has developed the ideology of an occupying army. It is 81 per cent white, 71 per cent male and the majority of its officers don’t even live in London. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party in power has not done anything to combat an ideology that otherises the London population. To the contrary, it has waged war on “wokeness” – with the help of an army of white, male tabloid journalists.

Why did the racism, misogyny and homophobia coalesce into a bigger toxicity, thwarting all attempts at managerial reform? Any politics student can tell you the answer: if the Met was a political party, its internal culture would be classified as far-right, whatever its official policy documents said.

I reject US-style calls for abolition of the police – such statements are facile, and Casey’s recommendations must be enacted – but there is a strong case for breaking up the institution of the Met specifically. Not only does its close protection unit need to be re-formed, and MO19 re-vetted; the Met needs to become an ordinary city police force, under democratic scrutiny and control.

That could mean transferring its national functions – anti-terror, close protection, armed patrols at airports – to an expanded National Crime Agency with national powers, and placing the Met at the same operational distance from the Home Office as all other forces.

I don’t underestimate the political cost: Britain has avoided the kind of specialist forces France has – the CRS and GIGN – precisely to maintain policing by consent. But the Met needs to relearn what normal policing means for Londoners, whose consent it has come close to losing.

[See also: The Metropolitan Police is a danger to women]