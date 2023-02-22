If you rent in England, its crumbling courts are screwing you – here’s how

Illustration by Oivind Hovland / Ikon Images

No-fault evictions are a bit like that purely decorative radiator, proudly frozen against your bedroom wall, that your landlord promised would be fixed a winter ago. Except your landlord was Theresa May, and a winter ago was April 2019.

In announcement after reannouncement, the government has pledged to scrap no-fault evictions in England, but has yet to deliver. There are all sorts of reasons for this – cycling through 35 housing ministers in the last ten minutes doesn’t help – but one in particular intrigued me when I spotted it in a new report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee.

No-fault evictions keep the strain off an “already struggling” courts system, the MPs say in their report on reforming the private rented sector. “Landlords are perhaps most concerned about the capacity of the courts to expedite possession claims … The courts system is already struggling to process housing cases quickly enough. The pressures on the courts will be exacerbated by the repeal of section 21 [no-fault evictions], as landlords will seek to regain possession [by applying for a court hearing] under section 8.”

The committee finds that another potential government reform – restricting mid-tenancy rent rises – would burden the court system too. “If this proposal has the desired effect of giving tenants greater confidence to challenge rent increases, it ought to result in a heavier workload for the tribunal,” the report states. “However, this is already a time-consuming and resource-intensive process.”

Related

The committee says: “Both these proposals present a real risk that the current systems will be overwhelmed, and there will be a logjam with lengthy delays before verdicts are reached.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

To ensure current plans are neither diluted to avoid burdening courts, nor result in extra pressure on the courts, the committee has recommended a specialist housing court. “The government has rejected this idea, for reasons we find unsatisfactory,” write the MPs. “It is not clear whether the government fully appreciates the extent to which an unreformed courts system could undermine its tenancy reforms.”

The MPs’ frustration is understandable. But even if their recommendation was accepted there is always the risk in this government’s hands that a specialist housing court would simply replicate the failures of the civil courts presently dealing with housing cases. There is no substitute for proper investment in and improvement of the civil justice system, as the Social Market Foundation think tank points out.

As with getting that broken radiator fixed, there is still some way to go before these ever-delayed reforms become law. And it is hardly news that renters’ rights never seem to be the priority. What is politically significant is how a seemingly unrelated bit of the state – the courts system – could be having a direct impact on the rights and daily lives of the five million or so people who rent in England.

Our crumbling courts are a major casualty of government cuts, but rarely receive the mainstream attention of services like the NHS. Similar to the relative neglect of social care, this is because far fewer people will have direct contact with civil courts in their lifetimes. But the courts’ relationship with renter rights, acknowledged by MPs and communicated to the government, now explodes that comforting myth. Even when a seemingly distant part of the state sneezes, a lot of us catch cold. Time for a new radiator.

Read more:

MPs call for 90,000 more social homes every year and a new housing court

How Help to Buy broke the housing market

The end of the housing delusion