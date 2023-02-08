Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 6:09 pm

John Cleese has made sure Fawlty Towers can’t be revived

We can’t root for a real-life Basil Fawlty.

By Marc Burrows

Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images

John Cleese is bringing back Fawlty Towers, and while it would be unfair to write him off before a frame of footage has been shot, the smart money is on it being bloody awful. 

In the past five years Cleese has become a self-appointed sergeant major in the culture wars, constantly popping up on social media and in interviews to complain that the modern woke consensus is the “death of creativity”, endlessly complaining about cancel culture while enjoying a series of high-profile platforms. He’s even got an upcoming show on the subject on GB News.

There’s sadly zero chance that Cleese, who is writing the new show with his daughter Camilla, also set to star, can stop himself channelling these issues into his most famous character. That’s going to be fascinating to watch; but then so are car crashes and they’re rarely very funny. Back when Basil Fawlty was in his indignant prime we empathised with him. His frustration was our frustration, and it powered the whole show. Fawlty was arrogant but he was also the underdog and somehow we rooted for him. That’s a delicate balance. Does Cleese still have the skills to strike it? Or are we just going to roll our eyes continually at the outbursts of an awful man saying awful things? Will the show be self-aware enough to keep Fawlty on the back foot, or will this just be an excuse for Cleese to pour his pretty grievances out in front of the camera? We can hope.

The original show, which ran for two series in 1975 and 1979, is remembered as a classic with good reason. It was voted the greatest British sitcom of all time by the Radio Times in 2019, and a 2000 poll by the British Film Institute placed it at number one in the top 100 British television programmes of any genre. A massive hit the world over, it also crystallised John Cleese’s persona as haughty, sarcastic and permanently frustrated; a character he’s been playing almost exclusively ever since. 

Part of its appeal is the concept: a man that hates literally everyone, with zero patience, no empathy and a bubbling pit of rage just under his thin skin, runs a hotel – an occupation that brings him into contact with the general public on a daily basis and forces him to be polite to them. No one but Cleese could do the part justice, and his glowering, seething, perpetually vexed Basil Fawlty is a masterclass. 

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The odds of him pulling it off again are low. Cleese has cashed in and revived the character a few times over the years, for one-off ads and commercial training videos, and it’s never been funny. What’s more, the history of rebooted sitcoms is not a successful one: the lightning is usually long gone from the bottle. Cleese has descended into the kind of tedious ranting that reminds us that a real-life Basil would be unbearable. He’s one of the all-time great comic characters. Let’s not ruin it. 

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Spotlight

[See also: The many layers of Robbie Coltrane]

Topics in this article : ,