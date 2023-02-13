How have 15-minute cities become a conspiracy theory?

Illustration by Gustav Dejert / Ikon Images

I suppose we always knew that a Tory MP, probably one from the unusually messy 2019 intake, would eventually start spewing conspiracy theories in the House of Commons. What I didn’t see coming, though, was that the conspiracy theory in question would be quite so boring as this.

Last week, on Thursday 9 February, Nick Fletcher MP demanded a “debate on the international socialist concept of so-called 15-minute cities and 20-minute neighbourhoods”. “Ultra-low emissions zones in their present form do untold economic damage to any city,” Fletcher continued. “The second step after these zones will take away personal freedoms as well… That cannot be right.”

Many MPs understandably, and in a fashion that free thinkers like Fletcher are no doubt familiar with, laughed at this. And little wonder: I edited an urbanism website for six years; I’ve also co-written a book about conspiracy theories (Conspiracy, with Tom Phillips, available from all good bookshops even as I type). And so I can say, with confidence, that the member for Don Valley is talking out of his exhaust pipe.

The theory behind 15-minute cities would, in a sane world, not be even remotely controversial: the notion that it’d be pretty cool if everything you needed in the average day (shops, school, place of work, cute little cafés and so on) was within a 15-minute walk or cycle of your home. If we could design our cities around this concept, we’d have less need for cars, and so both us and our environment would be healthier. Brilliant. How we make this happen is not immediately clear – the post-pandemic decline in commuting will help, but most of our cities are still, fundamentally, organised around drivers – but the point is that it’s a theory, an ideal, not something anyone is being forced to adhere to.

Related

However, that is not how Fletcher, and those who inspired him, understand the term. Trying to understand or explain where a conspiracy theory actually originated is always difficult, like trying to nail jelly to some other, wobblier jelly. But one thing that gets conspiracy theorists excited, in a *gasp* new-world-order kind of way, is the presence of international organisations like the ones that make up the international urbanism community that has been promoting 15-minute cities: UN-Habitat, the World Economic Forum, the C40 Global Cities Climate Network, and so on. (The latter – here’s a free tip for conspiracy theorists – used to sponsor my podcast.) What’s more, 15-minute cities sound a bit like low-traffic neighbourhoods (which are real and controversial and have been imposed on at least some people who don’t want them), and the pandemic lockdowns (which were also real, but had absolutely nothing to do with urban planning).

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Mix all that together. Throw in the sort of resentment that, bafflingly, seems to accompany car culture everywhere; pass the results through the internet – which, among its other qualities, is also the best machine for generating and A/B testing viral conspiracy theories there has ever been – and this is what you get: a bunch of angry, frightened people who wrongly believe that an international conspiracy is going to take their car from them, and ban them from leaving their neighbourhood to visit their mum. In recent weeks, Carlos Moreno, the urban theorist who first coined the term, has received a whole load of racist abuse for his trouble, and the guy who used to present Coast has aired this nonsense on GB News. Perhaps it was inevitable that, eventually, an MP would bring it up in the Commons, too, even while everyone giggled.

But not quite everyone: one person who wasn’t laughing was the Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, who instead replied, “I think it is right that people raise concerns.” We all might want to remember this, next time she runs for leadership.

Read more:

We are all conspiracy theorists now

New Statesman Podcast: are conspiracy theories getting worse? With Jonn Elledge

Andrew Bridgen isn’t the only conspiracy theorist when it comes to the NHS