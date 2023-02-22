Biden and Putin agree on one thing – the future of the global order is at stake in Ukraine 

Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

Hours after Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation speech in Moscow on 21 February, the US president Joe Biden delivered his own remarks in Warsaw, Poland. Twenty-four hours earlier, he had secretly travelled to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky, where the two leaders strolled through the city centre as the air-raid sirens wailed. The next day, standing in front of the Royal Castle in the Polish capital, which was lit up in the blue and gold colours of the Ukrainian flag, Biden reflected on how Zelensky, and his nation, had defied the world’s expectations over the past year.

“One year ago the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said. “Well, I have just come from a visit to Kyiv, and I can report: Kyiv stands strong!” The crowd cheered. “Kyiv stands proud,” he continued. “It stands tall. And most important, it stands free.” There was more applause.

Earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin had framed the conflict in his own speech as part of a wider struggle in which Russia had been forced to defend itself. In his twisted re-imagining, Ukraine has been seized by a “neo-Nazi regime” and transformed into a “battering ram against Russia” by the West, as part of a plot to subjugate Russia and secure “unlimited power”. The world, Putin solemnly declared, had reached a “time of radical, irreversible change”.

For Biden too, the war must be understood as part of a broader contest for the future of the global order, or as he put it: “a test for the ages.” When Russia invaded Ukraine, he explained, it wasn’t only that country that was being tested. “Europe was being tested. America was being tested. Nato was being tested. All democracies were being tested.” The question was whether they would be united and stand up to Putin’s aggression, he said, or accept a “world governed by fear and force”.

Related

“Autocrats only understand one word: No. No. No,” he said, looking straight at the cameras as though he might reach Putin on the other side. “No, you will not take my country. No, you will not take my freedom. No, you will not take my future.” The democracies of the world would “stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow, and forever,” he vowed. “That’s the message I carried to Kyiv yesterday, directly to the people of Ukraine.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

It was a powerful speech, reinforced by the symbolism of Biden’s visit to Kyiv the previous day. And there were clever lines. Putin thought he would get the “Finlandisation of Nato,” Biden quipped, referring to the process by which the Soviet Union coerced Finland intro remaining neutral during the Cold War. “Instead, he got the Nato-isation of Finland – and Sweden.”

Yet Biden’s address glossed over the growing domestic political challenges to his pledge that US support for Ukraine “will not waver”. During the previous 72 hours, both the former president Donald Trump, who is running again to be the Republican nominee for the presidency in 2024, and Ron DeSantis, Trump’s most serious likely rival, had called for the US to scale back its aid to Ukraine. The clear dividing line Biden has repeatedly tried to draw between autocrats and democrats is also undermined by the fact that countries like India and Brazil, two of the world’s biggest democracies, are still buying Russian exports such as oil and diesel.

Both Biden and Putin understand what is at stake in this war. There is no question that both men are personally committed to the fight. With their respective appeals on 21 February, both sought to galvanise support for a sustained struggle at home and to signal to their adversaries abroad that they have no intention of backing down. The real message to take from these duelling speeches is that both leaders view this as a long-term contest – and that as the conflict in Ukraine now enters its second year, they see no end in sight.

[See also: Will China stop Russia going nuclear?]