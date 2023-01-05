What Prince Harry teaches us about dealing with family trauma

Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

In clips from his forthcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry declares that he wants “to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back”. Yet today (5 January) the Guardian cites from Spare, Prince Harry’s memoir published on Tuesday, that during an argument over Prince Harry’s wife Meghan in 2019, his brother the Prince of Wales “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor”. While Prince Harry expresses a desire for reconciliation, his worldwide audience may wonder whether this is possible.

Members of the royal family are mere mortals, but their lives play out on a gigantic stage. We weave what details we have into stories shaped by our own desires, deficits and ideals. As in most stories we construct about other people, we are confronted with profound questions about our own lives. When are we justified in distancing ourselves from our family? When conflict occurs between people we love, who should be tasked with making amends? Are some rifts irreparable?

There has been family estrangement in the royal family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, and in their subsequent revelations about their experiences with the family. Indeed, estrangement is usually instigated by an adult child – and is painful for everyone. Yet from the adult child’s point of view, distancing themselves from their family is crucial to their psychological wellbeing – this may well be the case for Prince Harry. It is also more prevalent among millennials, many of whom believe that levelling accusations and airing grievances against their family may achieve a better version of themselves than they believe is possible if they remain in the orbit of those they blame (and may have been encouraged to blame by armies of therapists) for being obstacles to a desired self. There may be a deep reservoir of concern for their parents’ pain at the estrangement, and a genuine wish for their parents’ happiness, as Prince Harry has alluded to, but these are overlaid with fears of what they themselves feel or become in the presence of that family.

Estrangements – and the series of allegations that accompany family estrangement – change the dynamic of the entire family. Siblings who have been one another’s lifeline in childhood can become realigned by hostilities, as one seeks to show loyalty to the parents by pitting themselves against the brother who is rejecting them – this has arguably been seen with Prince William. Spouses or in-laws can come into the firing line and may be blamed for “turning our child/brother against us” – sometimes as a way of absolving their own child of “saying such things”, sometimes as a way of absolving themselves from deserving them. The accusations made against Meghan in the press, that she created Prince Harry’s vendetta, are reminiscent of this. But these defensive steps are never successful in repairing relationships or diminishing pain.

Related

Reconciliation is difficult. When you hear that your best parental efforts are perceived as cruel, when your attempts to protect or advise are seen as controlling, and when your endeavour to include is seen as a travesty, you are outraged. “How unfair! Ridiculous! Unbelievable!’ you think. Of course, when these resentments are publicly exposed, as has been the case with Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, his upcoming memoir, and the ITV interview – they become fixed and formal, like the clips and quotations replayed endlessly on news channels. It may be counterproductive for Prince Harry to air such grievances; the rigidity and permanence of such public accusations inflict shame, and as a result are much more difficult to overcome.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Any steps towards reconciliation on the part of King Charles, Prince William or the wider family requires a special kind of courage. Relatives must set aside their defensive outrage and be willing to look for some truth in their adult child’s accusations. Even when they sincerely believe that Prince Harry’s account of their behaviour is distorted, perhaps even deluded, as a family they need to be willing to see his point of view. Unless they set defensiveness aside and adopt empathy, it is not possible to engage an adult child in the steps necessary for repairing the relationship.

[See also: How an NHS doctor burns out]