Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 8:00 am

Why we need more female monsters like Lydia Tár

Cate Blanchett’s fierce composer is a proxy for all the rage I’m not allowed, as a middle-aged woman, to express.

By Rachel Cooke

Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tar. Photo by Focus Features

I can’t remember the last time a movie divided opinion as Tár has. When I saw it – at the Barbican, in the City of London, where audiences tend to be on the committed side – a couple in the row behind me noisily walked out after an hour. On social media, men insist Todd Field’s award-winning film – about the fall of a renowned composer and conductor, Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett – is just so much pretentious, culture war dross; in the New York Review of Books, Zadie Smith’s awestruck scene-by-scene anatomisation runs to thousands of words and comes with footnotes. Does Tár set back the cause of women in classical music? Marin Alsop, the American conductor, believes that it does. But her colleague Natalie Murray Beale, who trained Cate Blanchett for the role, disagrees.

For my part, I can’t, and won’t, rewrite my response to it. There in the dark, I was exhilarated, afraid, shocked, admiring, amazed, annoyed and amused; even my occasional boredom was weirdly fervent. Is Lydia Tár dislikeable? I understand that she might be; that it’s possible to see her as a fiend. But dislike was one thing I did not feel. At this point, I’m down with fiends. When it comes to art, we need more of them. The dread words “relatable” and “resonant” are still chewing away at creativity, like mice gnawing cables; if this is allowed to go on, said cables will soon transmit no electricity at all. When people scoff, de haut en bas, at the scene in which Tár and a student argue about JS Bach (the student says his “misogynistic life” rules out the music), I can only wonder where they’ve been living. In a wood-panelled room with no internet? Of course it’s simplistic. But I’ve also spent years researching a book about all this. Believe me when I tell you that almost as many people take such arguments seriously as know The Well-Tempered Clavier backwards.

In the end, though, my response to Tár had less to do with Art Monsters (copyright: Jenny Offill) than with the feeling that here was a proxy for all the rage I’m not allowed, as a middle-aged woman, to express. It was physical, really. Cate Blanchett is the same age as me, and there she was, filling up the screen: taking her place, the opposite of invisible. I gaped enviously at her white shirts and her bespoke suits; the poured concrete of her apartment; the pad across town kept, it is implied, for extra-marital sex; the workaholic tendencies; the naked pride in her talent. I recognised her mid-life crisis, the metronome ticking for women as it never does for men. I laughed darkly to myself when a colleague she humiliates, previously so obsequious, spewed out his male hatred. How easily it came to him, coiled inside all the time.

In the scene when Tár storms the stage to wrest her precious annotated score from the man who has stolen it – a violent scene that is none the less powerful for being (perhaps) a fantasy – I felt a fierce combination of rage and satisfaction course through my body. I know, I know. She shouldn’t have kicked and punched him. But he had taken something from her: a hard-won thing. All you men who think Tár is pretentious: your problem is perhaps that you have never had to sit quietly while others steal your ideas; talk over you, as if you did not exist. You are listened to. The baton is always in your hand.

[See also: Everyone Else Burns review: attempts comedy – but ends up predictable]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Are we there yet with electric cars? The EV story – with Wejo
Spotlight
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji

Topics in this article : ,