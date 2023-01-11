Anti-strike laws are un-Conservative

At the miners club in Kiveton Park, South Yorkshire, 1984. Photo by Alain Nogues/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

When Margaret Thatcher took on the unions she saw it as more than an industrial relations dispute. In part she saw it as an essential way of unlocking the UK’s economic potential, but more than that it was about democracy. For her the unions represented the unaccountable power of the most militant workers. Closed shops restricted the freedom of others to work outside union parameters. The lack of secret ballots opened the door to intimidation and denied workers an equal say in their practices. Secondary picketing allowed disputes to spiral into broader political fights.

For Thatcher the battle against the unions was in the same spirit as her deregulation of the City. It was about breaking up cartels which could control workplaces and constrain growth. Now the unions occupy a very different place, and further reforms lack the same principled coherence.

Unions no longer wield the power they once did, largely because Thatcher succeeded in her mission. They are largely confined to the public sector and a few industries previously inside it. Strike action is narrower in scope and requires much more, clearer support than before. The government is facing increasing strike action because it has failed to settle specific disputes with each sector. This is not a revolutionary turn, much as it suits both parties to cast it in that light.

As a result, the proposals to further curb strike activity, as announced in parliament yesterday, simply look like skewing the playing field. The government finds itself in a bind, unable to satisfy workers’ demands but equally unable to starve them out like Thatcher did to the miners. You can’t stockpile ambulance rides, so the government is back to restricting workers’ ability to walk out. To do this it intends to legislate for minimum service levels, and to make unions and workers responsible if those are not met, opening up those walking out to legal liabilities.

Related

This lacks the clear thinking of previous union reforms. The right to withdraw your labour is a fundamental one and collective bargaining can be seen as a key part of the market at play. These are both things that Tories should see as essential liberties, even if they rankle at their current effects. While they might instinctively side with the bosses, Conservatives should also baulk at the overbearing power of the state. The Conservative respect for individual freedom should include some respect for collective action.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

There is little Conservative in legislating to coerce people into work. When Thatcher tamed the unions, it was because she saw their factions coercing people out of it, having an outsized impact on the labour movement. Subsequent reforms have maintained this idea, for example ensuring that unions act with a majority of their members rather than slim margins in votes with a poor turnout. If Rishi Sunak wants to amend union law he should be asking himself why he would go further than Thatcher – the answer, it seems, is more about current disputes than higher principles.

[See also: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer have big gaps to fill]