Stop feigning surprise over the Taliban university ban

Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images

The Taliban has banned women in Afghanistan from accessing higher education. Women who turned up to university on 21 December were turned away. They will not be allowed back, the Taliban’s education ministry says.

Astonishingly, some of the world has reacted to this with surprise. Upset is justified – disgust certainly is. But surprise? That’s not even a little merited. These are the Taliban, after all. We have known precisely who they are and what they want for almost 30 years.

They have been back in power for just over a year. In that time they have done much. They have banned teenage girls from school; banned women from visiting funfairs, gyms and sporting events. They have slowly closed a noose around the necks of the country’s female population.

All of this was planned long in advance, announced in public, and promised upon their return to power. When the Taliban last governed, before their removal in 2001, they refused to allow women to receive educations.

Related

In late 2020, as the deal to surrender Afghanistan to them was being hashed out in Doha, Taliban media said the following: what they meant by an “Islamic system” was neither “vague nor abstract”. They meant what they always meant. “Some two decades ago the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan practically showcased that an Islamic system is in fact compatible with modern times.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Diplomats and politicians are often obtuse. But their expensive educations almost certainly equipped them to read between those lines.

A Taliban commander interviewed by NPR in early 2021 said it even more clearly. “When we arrive in Kabul, we will arrive as conquerors,” he said. Women will “cover their faces. They’ll be segregated. We won’t have democracy. We’ll have an Islamic regime.” The only lie was his workshopped statement that “women will be able to study and work and move freely”.

In Afghanistan, many young women and men have demonstrated against this diktat. They put themselves at risk of abduction and murder when they do so.

Western leaders have instead issued a mass boilerplate statement. Britain’s Prime Minister tweeted his unhappiness “as a father to daughters” – a formulation so inadequate it had long ago become a self-discrediting cliché. “The world is watching,” Rishi Sunak concluded. Which is not only meaningless posturing; it’s barely true.

We’re approaching 500 days since teenage girls were banned from Afghan schools. Very few in the West now fly their flag. University-age women will join them in obscurity soon enough.

Sunak might be excused. He has a bean-counter’s soul. He knows little about foreign affairs and that he does not know, he does not care to learn.

But America’s president, Joe Biden, (whose fault all of this is) claims to have wide expertise and knowledge of the world. Emmanuel Macron pretends that his quixotic foreign policy vision is sophisticated and even glorious.

And yet both will watch this happen and let it pass with meaningless statements of surprise.

[See also: What the US midterm results mean for Joe Biden]