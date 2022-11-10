The horror of the never-ending Zoom call

Illustration by Stuart Kinlough/Ikon Images

Felicitous news if you are one of the 11,000 people made redundant by Meta yesterday, or the 3,400 people made redundant by Twitter this week, or indeed one of the “hundreds” of people at Salesforce who are likely to lose their jobs shortly: one Silicon Valley company is actually expanding its offering.

Zoom, the video platform loved and despised in equal measure by those banished from their workplaces by Covid, announced a range of new features at its already quite frightening sounding “Zoomtopia” conference this week. They include integrated email (because employees spend “almost four hours a week… flitting between apps”, a press release cheerfully pointed out), a “virtual coach” that gives salespeople “a practice environment to hone their pitch and obtain feedback”, and something called Zoom Spots, “Zoom’s new virtual co-working space – a video-enabled persistent space, integrated within the Zoom platform”. Yes: Zoom has launched a never-ending Zoom call.

The idea, according to the company’s chief executive, Eric Yuan, is that “you can look around, see who’s there and you can join these conversations and you don’t have to schedule meetings”. Which gives it a cool, millennial, pot plants and flat whites kind of vibe – but actually, when you think about it, also gives your employer yet another opportunity to ensure that you are at your desk, where you should be, rather than, for example, making lunch. “I didn’t see you on Spots today, Derek.” “Sorry, gaffer. It was my connection…”

Zoom remains one of the few companies committed to keeping the post-pandemic hybrid working model alive. It isn’t going well. Since the height of Zoom’s popularity in 2020, shares have fallen 85 per cent, from $559 to $79. Most employers, meanwhile, would prefer their workers where they can see them: a report published in October by the professional services giant KPMG found that 65 per cent of chief executives want their employees back in the office by 2025; just 28 per cent said they were happy with the hybrid model.

Related

Workers, on the other hand, are for the first time merrily performing dangerous acts of “time theft” such as doing a load of laundry during their lunch hour and picking up kids from nursery before it starts charging late fees, and are generally perfectly happy with the situation as it is, thank you very much. That’s reflected in figures from the property consultancy Remit, which found that in the first full working week of September just 31 per cent of employees were working from the office, despite attempts by businesses to entice their workers back in with free meals, “contemplative spaces” or simply Jacob Rees-Mogg-style passive aggressive notes.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

So solutions like the Never-Ending Zoom Call might put bosses’ minds at ease, but a word of warning to those tempted to use its powers for evil: last month a Dutch court ruled that forcing employees to keep their cameras on while they are working remotely could be a human rights violation. Although, given that features that already exist on Zoom mean employers can see all messages sent using its platform, can tell whether an employee has their Zoom window open or just running in the background, and can see who attends meetings and for how long, perhaps this new one isn’t as big a leap into a terrifying, surveillance-obsessed future as we thought. Maybe we’ve been there all along.

[See also: How long does Facebook have left?]