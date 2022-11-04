Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 1:43 pm

The recession will have been made in Downing Street

Liz Truss’s disastrous premiership has added a “moron risk premium” to government borrowing – even after she resigned.

By Paul Mason

Photo by Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

We’re essentially already in a recession and it’s set to last from here to the middle of 2024, according to the Bank of England. If so, it is a recession that has a political cause.

It was inevitable that, as the post-Covid growth spurt petered out, the economy would slow down. But the coming round of business failures, wage cuts, job losses and cancelled infrastructure projects will be entirely due to bad policy decisions – both by the Conservative government and the Bank itself.

Facing double-digit inflation alongside a slowing economy, Liz Truss took the disastrous decision to start borrowing money to give it away. Her motivation was justified: the UK’s economy is stagnant after a decade of austerity and needs a growth boost.

But Truss and Kwarteng refused to test their giveaway Budget against the models used by everyone else. They refused to heed warnings that it wouldn’t work, and that investors would demand excruciatingly high interest rates to lend to the British government.

The resulting bond market panic added a so-called moron risk premium to government borrowing, even after Truss resigned – leaving the Rishi Sunak government needing to find £89bn to balance the books over the next three years, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

There are three ways of making that £89bn disappear: tax rises, public spending cuts and postponing the deadline by which public borrowing falls to zero. The Sunak government looks set to go for spending cuts, which will further deepen the recession. In the meantime the Bank itself has been forced to make the coming recession deeper and longer, simply in order to meet its own remit (raising interest rates to suppress inflation).

Content from our partners
How industry is key for net zero strategies
How industry is key for net zero strategies
Ed Stainton
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Liz Neal and Oliver Law
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
Alona Ferber

As people lose their jobs, or fall into rent arrears, or shiver in unheated homes, they will be told there is no alternative. We’ll be told there is a fiscal crisis demanding emergency action. But the public finances are not in crisis. Even at 100 per cent of GDP, Britain’s debt is sustainable – in fact it’s almost the lowest in the G7.

In fiscal policy, the alternative is to boost growth by borrowing to invest, to delay the point at which debt has to start falling from three years to five, and to cover any shortfalls by closing tax loopholes, windfall-taxing the energy producers and raising taxes on unearned incomes. Any resort to public spending cuts will, as the Institute for Government has shown, push schools, hospitals, policing and councils into crisis mode.

When it comes to fighting inflation, it is senseless for the Bank to go on raising interest rates. Its own projections show inflation will dramatically collapse in 2023, as the economy slows and the baseline effects of Vladimir Putin’s gas price hikes disappear.

You could fight inflation just as easily by capping the price of energy, food and rents. Since we are in a semi-wartime economy, with Putin waging economic war against us over our support for Ukraine, such temporary measures would be justified. So I want this to be the last of the interest rate rises, and quickly reversed.

And when the history of this episode is written we need the truth: this is a recession imposed by reckless policies and outdated rules and institutions. Ultimately, politicians blinded by narcissism and free-market dogma are to blame.

[See also: Despite it all, the Tories are still clinging to their reputation for economic competence]

Topics in this article: , , , ,