Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 8:00 am

Rishi Sunak’s vision for “Global Britain” is empty

What should we make of a Brexiteer who studied stateside and tried to avoid Cop27?

By Megan Gibson

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A little over a week into his premiership Rishi Sunak has made his first major U-turn. On 2 November the prime minister announced that he would be travelling to Egypt for the Cop27 UN climate summit next week after all. No 10 had previously said he was too focused on fixing the domestic economy to attend. The U-turn is welcome. The initial decision was alarming not just because the climate emergency is one of the world’s most pressing concerns; there’s also the fact that at Cop27 the UK hands over the conference’s presidency to Egypt, and Sunak’s absence would have been a stark statement that Britain wasn’t capable of engaging on the world stage.

As Boris Johnson’s chancellor throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunak built a reputation for dependability and pragmatism when it came to the economy and navigating a crisis (though, as the questionable “eat out to help out” policy amid rising Covid-19 rates in summer 2020 proved, perhaps that reputation isn’t entirely deserved). Yet there is much about Sunak, and his worldview, that remains unknown. This is a sharp contrast to his most recent predecessors in No 10. Johnson’s “cakeism” approach to dealing with the EU may not have been realistic but it was clear to everyone that his relationship with Brussels wouldn’t be amicable. Likewise, Liz Truss’s hawkish fantasies when it came to Russia left little doubt as to how she wanted to position the UK on the world stage. Sunak hasn’t been as forthright in setting out how he sees the world and Britain’s place in it.  

That’s not to say there aren’t clues. A Brexiteer, Sunak is perhaps the first prime minister to have wholeheartedly backed the UK’s decision to leave the EU, if you take into account the fact that Johnson waffled on which side to support before the referendum, ultimately landing on the one he thought would most advance his career. Sunak was also a former MBA student at Stanford, an advocate of Silicon Valley entrepreneurism and, until recently, the holder of a US green card – so it’s fair to conclude he’s an Atlanticist. At one point Sunak was also seemingly on the more dovish side of his party, arguing in 2021 for a “mature and balanced relationship” with China. He reversed course, however, during the Conservative leadership contest this summer after being accused by Truss of being “soft” on China.

Yet no matter his personal views it’s clear that Sunak won’t be focused on advancing any kind of vision of “Global Britain”, as was championed by his post-Brexit predecessors, anytime soon. As evidenced by the initial decision not to attend Cop27, he’ll be too consumed not only with attempts to steady the country’s economic turmoil but also with a struggle to hold his increasingly divided party together. It is the latter task, in particular, that will keep Sunak restrained. Just as he shifted his approach to China when under pressure from the Tory right, so too is he likely to bend to navigate internal party politics and remain in power. The baffling reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary – despite her breaches of security and culture war instincts, not to mention her cruel approach to her brief – demonstrates just how eager Sunak is to appease the right of his party

At a time of domestic political and economic crisis, it might be tempting to dismiss the UK’s foreign agenda as a lesser concern. This would be a mistake. We are in a moment of global political instability: Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue to have adverse effects on the UK’s economy and politics. The same is true for deteriorating democratic norms in the US, China’s increasing power and, yes, the escalating climate crisis. All need urgent attention and, ideally, a strong vision of how to tackle them. So far, there is little evidence that Sunak has any such vision.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
How industry is key for net zero strategies
How industry is key for net zero strategies
Ed Stainton
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Liz Neal and Oliver Law
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
How Abu Dhabi’s Community Hub will boost the next generation of media talent
Alona Ferber

Topics in this article: , , ,