Muslim women know Andrew Tate has no place in Islam

Photo by Daniel Stephen Homer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Social media exploded last week at the news of Andrew Tate’s conversion to Islam.

I guess I must at this point issue a disclaimer. I am a Muslim and a feminist. My first reaction to seeing Tate praying alongside his long-time friend Tam Khan was to write a blog post about why I was concerned about Tate’s conversion. I asked that Tate disown his widely shared views on women having to bear responsibility for being raped, how women shouldn’t drive, and on preferring to date teenagers aged 18-19 so that he can “make an imprint” on them. He has also talked about hitting, choking, destroying women’s personal possessions and generally degrading them by using language like “hoe”. And yet, all this was overlooked by his new Muslim brothers, who kept pleading for us to welcome him into our religion.

The hypocrisy of Tate’s fanboys has been has been staggering. For four days now, most of my Twitter timeline has been clogged with their comments, oscillating between calling me a “Kafir” (non-Muslim), questioning my sect (“are you Ahmaddiya?”) and just branding me “a (triggered) liberal feminist”. They’ve demanded I wear the hijab – rich given that Tate’s current profile picture shows him in a pair of skimpy shorts – and so on.

It’s hard as a Muslim woman to see someone as controversial as Tate suddenly become the darling of my Muslim brothers and sisters. Where is the accountability? The safeguarding of not only our young, impressionable boys and men but also our women? Why are these social media warriors defending someone with a history of misogyny? His conversion to Islam does not give him a clean slate.

Related

Tate is not the cause of toxic masculinity or misogyny. Double standards for men and women have existed for centuries, well before Tate set up his webcam business in Romania or his $49-a-month Hustler’s University to give tips to young men on becoming rich. According to the Observer, these are the very followers who have been able to push Tate’s views to a greater audience on TikTok in a “blatant attempt to manipulate the algorithm” and artificially promote his content.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

This idolising of someone like Tate shows how much work we need to do as an Ummah, our community of Muslims. Are we that desperate for followers that we cannot hold our brothers to account?

Tate must denounce his opinions, more for the sake of these young, impressionable boys and men than anyone else. If they believe a woman has no one to blame for being raped but herself, that her place is in the kitchen and home to serve her man then we are all doomed.

As for me, I am not at all bothered by someone calling me a Kafir. I will pray for them even more, and ask that Allah guides us all. But Tate’s views are still being used to justify, spread and reinforce toxic masculinity and misogyny. For this, as a good Muslim brother, he needs to step up and speak out.

[See also: How a new headscarf row has reignited French divisions over Islam and secularism]