Cutting taxes for women who have more children is farcical

Illustration by Mitch Blunt/Ikon Images

If you were thirsting for more signs that we are edging towards dystopia, the Sun on Sunday was there to prove it this weekend. In an exclusive report – tastefully sub-titled “Bonk for Britain” – a cabinet minister told the paper that to shore up the British economy, the government ought to take inspiration from Viktor Orbán, the right-wing nationalist prime minister of Hungary.

“Look at the labour shortages we are suffering from,” the anonymous “Top Tory” told the Sun. “We need to have more children. The rate keeps falling. Look at Hungary – they cut taxes for mothers who have more children.”

The paper drooled that the “wacky policy already exists in Hungary”, as if this were a piece of salacious gossip. The measure in question was announced by Orbán in 2019 to boost the country’s birth rate and cut immigration. His “Family Protection Action Plan” included a lifelong income tax waiver for women who have four or more children.

The Sun article raises many questions. Who, for example, is this mysterious cabinet member? What about some context on the Hungarian government’s anti-immigrant and anti-democratic ways? But at the very least it gives us a solid example of how women’s bodies can be pawns in political projects.

Related

Hungary is not the first country to try to encourage women to get pregnant in the service of the nation. Women’s bodies are often treated like public property, as the site of repression or a way to salve wounded national identity. Right now, Iran is on fire with protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody after she was arrested for “violating laws” related to wearing the hijab. In the US this year Supreme Court justices overturned the decision in Roe vs Wade that had guaranteed the right to abortion across the country since 1973. In both cases it is women’s bodies that have been in the line of fire.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

And in the seemingly flippant suggestion by this unknown member of Liz Truss’s cabinet, women’s bodies are on the table as we search for solutions to our economic woes. There is something chilling about seeing the precious human ability to create life tossed around in the service of fixing, say, labour shortages. This is particularly acute, of course, for women, especially those who have had children and know exactly what is involved, blood and guts and all.

Wouldn’t it be better if, instead of ruminating about whether women couldn’t just rustle up some more babies for the economy, cabinet members came up with more novel solutions? Women’s contribution to national productivity might be better harnessed by proper childcare provision, the development of a care economy, or the redistribution of unpaid labour.

And ultimately, that a cabinet member is looking to Orbán, who erected a fence to keep immigrants out, for inspiration should concern us all. Let’s hope they start looking elsewhere for ideas.

[See also: How John Cleese became a hero of the right]