Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 8:00 am

Sweden’s socialist utopia is crumbling

Even with a Moderate prime minister, the Sweden Democrats will swing its government rightwards.

By Ido Vock

Supporters of the Sweden Democrats cheer during the Party's election night in Nacka, near Stockholm on September 11, 2022. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden has long sought to nurture an international reputation as a “moral superpower”. In the 1970s and 1980s, its prime minister Olaf Palme distanced himself from both superpowers of the Cold War, criticising both the Vietnam War and the crushing of the Prague Spring. The country is, after Turkey, the most generous recipient of asylum seekers per capita in the OECD group of countries, with refugees making 2.6 per cent of its population. In 2014, the country became the first in the world to declare that it would pursue a “feminist foreign policy”, with gender equality declared a core goal of the country’s diplomacy.

Accordingly, for decades Sweden has served as a byword for tolerance and openness. Though not always justified – Sweden is the 13th-largest arms exporter in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute – the Scandinavian country has cultivated an international image as a leading champion of progressivism. This perception is in large part a product of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s dominance of Swedish politics in the postwar era, when it was in government for decades at a time, dipping into opposition only briefly.

That reputation is now at risk following the victory of a right-wing bloc in the general election held last weekend, of which the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) are the largest party. The SDP leader and Swedish prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has conceded defeat to that bloc, which is led by Ulf Kristersson, who will likely become the country’s next prime minister – even though his Moderate party came only third in the election.

The SD will yield unprecedented power in the new parliament. A right-wing government led by Kristersson will probably be reliant on SD votes to stay in office, with or without a formal coalition agreement. The SD – which unified various factions of the fascist and white supremacist scenes in Sweden when it was founded in the late 1980s – now has a good claim to being Europe’s most successful party originating in the neo-Nazi movement. Although its leader Jimmie Åkesson has tried to clean up his party’s image since he became its leader in 2005, kicking out some of the most avowed extremists and banning expressions of outright racism, its origins have very much been on display since last week’s vote, with one politician from the party appearing to make a pun on the Swedish translation of the Nazi salute “Sieg Heil”, while veiled threats to “push journalists around” issued by the party’s chief of staff were criticised as an attack on press freedom by the NGO Reporters Without Borders.  

The SD will now seek to use its new-found influence to advance its core priorities, notably including a drastic cut to the number of asylum seekers Sweden takes in, increased deportations and a crackdown on violent crime. Even though it will not head the government, it seems likely that a Moderate-led government supported by the SD will lean further to the right than any Swedish government in recent history. Sweden now risks its international image tipping from a beacon of tolerance to its opposite.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

[See also: How support for the far-right Sweden Democrats has surged]

Content from our partners
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
Spotlight

Topics in this article: , ,