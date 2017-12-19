New Statesman

Subscribe
from just £1 per issue
New Statesman Podcast
Photo: Getty
Show Hide image
UK
19 December 2017

On the Tube, I saw the father I’d never met – and was happy to find that I had nothing to say to him

I looked at my feet and walked past the man who had no idea that I was his son.

Being from a single-parent family is hereditary. In my case, I got it from my father, who left my mother before I was born. Like most hereditary conditions, from time to time, you’ll find yourself discussing it in circumstances you can’t control and in a manner that makes you mildly uncomfortable.

In my case, well-meaning people ask what my father does, which leaves me with the unlovely choice between honesty, which makes the questioner feel awkward, and lying, which is hard to keep up for long. 

Honesty is particularly fraught, because an eccentric minority always believes that the polite response to “I don’t know, we’ve never met” is to ask, “Why not?” and inquire whether I ever wanted to meet him.

Quite why this is considered appropriate conversation at a social event has never been clear to me. My father left because he wasn’t, at that time, interested in having either a long-term relationship or a child. We haven’t spoken since because I haven’t wanted to make contact, and neither has he.

Before the era of Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, I might have wanted to meet him – to find out what he looked like, if nothing else. But thanks to Google Chrome’s “Incognito” mode, I have been able to ascertain the most important detail, which is that both sides of my family boast full heads of hair well into their fifties but that, sadly, what we retain in volume we do not match in colour.

I’ve learned to enjoy the upsides of having an absent father. One is that you don’t have flaws like everyone else, merely kinks that the missing parent would have ironed out had he stuck around. Over the years, I’ve blamed him for: being bad at football, not having a girlfriend, being bad at ballet, being bad at DIY, not having written a novel, not knowing what I wanted to do after university, being short tempered and not doing my tax return on time.

The other upside is having one member of your family who can’t ring up to complain about how they’ve been treated. My mum can phone, email and even tweet if she doesn’t like something I’ve said. If my dad wants to complain, he has to fork over 18 years of unpaid child support plus interest first, which is a considerable deterrent.

Freed from the chains of journalistic accuracy, I have used my father as a creative device to write about cuts to tax credits, the presidency of Barack Obama, the correct way to cook pasta and the merits of Harry Potter. Which is not quite as valuable as child support, but it is considerably more versatile.

That said, I’ve never written anything about my father that isn’t true. It’s just that how I feel about him, on any given day, is a reflection of what’s going on inside my head rather than a comment on a real, living person. Which is why it was something of a shock when I recently met the real, living person who is my father at Blackfriars Underground Station in London.

Well, “met” is perhaps putting it too strongly. The New Statesman office is near Blackfriars and I work in parliament at Westminster, so I spend a lot of time on the Tube. On one trip from the office to Westminster, I saw someone who looked eerily familiar. If you’ve ever spent five minutes staring at someone, trying to work out which wedding you saw them at, only to realise you’ve been eyeballing a weatherman, you’ll know the feeling: I stared at him for a few moments trying to work out if he had something to do with Brexit, before clocking that I’d seen his face on LinkedIn.

Then, just as you do when you realise that a terrified semi-famous person is wondering why a stranger is peering intently at them, I looked at my feet and walked past the man who had no idea that I was his son.

Why did I do that? Why didn’t I take what is – let’s face it – probably the only chance I’ll have to talk to my father? Because in that moment, I realised I had nothing I really wanted to say to him.

And the reason for this is: I’m happy. Happy in work, in love, and surrounded by my real family: a complicated network of friends, in-laws and the mother who stuck around. I couldn’t honestly have said I was angry with him, or I wished that he hadn’t left, because I’m happy with how my life worked out in the end.

But I don’t want to absolve him. He couldn’t know, close to 30 years ago, that the child he was walking out on would have the good fortune to be born into a country about to experience close to two decades of uninterrupted, low-inflation growth, most of that presided over by a Labour government firmly committed to improving the condition of the poor. (One of Gordon Brown’s forgotten achievements is that even after the financial crisis, child poverty continued to fall, because tackling it remained the government’s central mission.)

My father couldn’t know that I would benefit from investment in schools, museums and fantastic teachers, and the world’s best mother. But I did, which means that while a number of people – the taxpayer, society, my mum – have a legitimate grievance against my father, I don’t, not really. It worked out OK.

The dispiriting truth is that it might be different today: child poverty has increased every year for the past three years, even during periods of economic growth. Changes to the child maintenance regime have made it even harder to force absent parents to pay up, while the botched introduction of Universal Credit makes it more difficult for single parents in work to stay out of poverty.

And so I walked away from the man who  was – or might have been – my father thinking this: I need to spend less time writing about an imaginary, lost parent, and more time writing about how much harder it is to be a kid like me today.

Stephen Bush is special correspondent at the New Statesman and the PSA's Journalist of the Year. His daily briefing, Morning Call, provides a quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics.

This article first appeared in the 07 December 2017 issue of the New Statesman, Christmas special

More

Related articles

Getty
Show Hide image
Brexit
20 December 2017

My Brexit Christmas – or what I’ve learnt about family since 23 June 2016

I can’t talk to my family about politics. I’ve become the other to them.

From a distance I thought it might be amusing. My Brexit Christmas: the story of how I, a staunch Remainer, battled my way through a festive visit from my Leave-voting nearest and dearest. Exploiting the genre of scripted reality, there’d be laughs a-plenty as each of us attempted to bridge that classic divide (recurring catchphrase: “just don’t mention the Brussels sprouts!”).

In-between opening presents (“I’d have got you something, only I decided to set fire to £50bn for no reason”) and raising a toast to the our future (“to misery, which is entirely the fault of all the people who predicted it!”), I’d cut to the camera to offer some wry commentary on the proceedings (“so THIS is what’s meant by taking back control!” *eyebrow raise*).

Unfortunately, the whole idea stopped feeling fun somewhere between a madcap plan to get the children to creep into bedrooms posing as the ghosts of Brexit past, present and future, and visions of a grand finale, in which everyone put their differences aside and re-enacted the Christmas truce (we, too, can play football in the No Man’s Land between EU membership and Ukiptopia!). 

The truth is, though, that the thought of all this just makes me incredibly sad. If having close relatives who voted “the other way” were no more than fodder for some half-baked comedy of manners – if our biggest festive challenge were to be overcoming social embarrassment – I wouldn’t mind at all. Most family gatherings are awkward; they’re your family, not your friends. You cringe a little at each other’s opinions but most of the time you persuade yourself that really, deep down, there’s not that much difference between you.

Brexit has changed all that for me. It’s not that I’m bitter about “losing” (I’m a feminist; I always pick the losing side). It’s that never before did I realise how much the caricatures we have of each other – images created in tabloids and broadsheets, in killer put-downs and clever puns – can become larger and more significant than the flesh-and-blood people we’ve known all our lives.

I can’t talk to my family about politics; they can’t talk to me. Words are distorted, and slotted into pre-written columns about what “those other people” think. I’ve become the other to them, them to me. It didn’t happen on 23 June 2016, but up till then I’d somehow insulated myself from it.

The weekend after the referendum vote, I visited my family. It was on the Sunday, watching the news, mesmerised, that the divisions between us really hit home. I’ve long known myself to be ripe for mockery as Ms Liberal Elite, the one who swanned off down south to study French (bad) and German (worse), started reading the Guardian, marched against the invasion of Iraq, and dared to start thinking she knew better than Jan Moir. It’s something that irritates me about myself, too. I open my mouth to speak and already I’m thinking “oh god, I sound like one of them”. I am the caricature Nigel Farage warned you about. I let myself become that way.

Yet within the context of my own family, I always had a hope that this gulf between us amounted to nothing more than familial bantz. My decision to spend a year teaching in Germany was greeted with “you tell ‘em who won the war”. Haha. You don’t really mean it, I thought. Twenty years later I realised how deadly serious this request had been.

Turns out these divisions aren’t surface-only. They are deep, permeating every cell. The drip-drip-drip messages we’ve absorbed – not by living different lives, but reading different newspapers – mean we see the same world in completely different ways. David Cameron might have seen arguments over Europe as a boil to be lanced but they were a cancer, already metastasised. And on a different scale, that’s a mistake I made, too.

I tried to see political differences within the family home as a kind of performance. We were hamming it up, weren’t we? That’s what families do. Rants about the French existed for the sole purpose of winding me up; I wouldn’t rise to them. Besides, what could I have said without sounding even more like the elitist caricature I was assumed to be? Push back and people will only dig deeper.

So I let it go. Now, in the aftermath not just of Brexit but Donald Trump, I see people from more left-leaning backgrounds than mine hold forth on the need to challenge xenophobia, sexism and racism within one’s immediate circle. Easy for you to say, I think. I’d like to see you try. There’s never been a time in my life when I’ve been so aware of how little influence we have over those we love the most.

Facts don’t matter; compassion is suspect; disagreement is either violence or condescension. We’ve been here for years, only we didn’t spot it, and the people with whom it can be hardest to connect are those for whom every word can be loaded with double meanings and past resentments (am I really all that bothered about an exponential rise in racist attacks and the devastation of this country’s economy? Or am I still eight years old, convinced I’m far too special for this family and waiting for my real parents – Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe – to come and collect me?)

It hurts, all of this, for both sides. I want the middle ground back, even if it was only illusory. The arrogance of “I wouldn’t be friends with a Tory/Centrist/Corbynite” leaves me cold. The people I’ve grown up with are people whose politics I disagree with. Neither the brutality of severing ties nor the comfort of condescension works when you’re in that tangled mess of shared responsibilities. The work of caring isn’t for those who insist on keeping their hands clean. I used to console myself with the thought that we all wanted the same thing, just didn’t agree on how to get it. Now I think we don’t.

The person who needs you most might believe Boris Johnson is a hero, Katie Hopkins a prophet. They might be busy voting to withdraw the very support networks upon which you both depend. So be it. If you believe in compassion for those who are not like you – in love that is unconditional – this is where you start.

And yet here I am, in my Forties, fearful that I’ll be transformed into Rik from The Young Ones, crashing down plates, stomping up to my room. Oh my god, I can’t believe you’re all such FASCISTS!  

I don’t want to be that person. I’m not so confident of my own purity of heart. I know my prejudices are hidden from me. But what’s the alternative?

I guess we’ll just have to keep talking across the dinner table, through thick glass, mouthing the words.

Glosswitch is a feminist mother of three who works in publishing.

More

Related articles