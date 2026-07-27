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27 July 2026

Who’s who in John Healey’s top political team

The New Statesman can exclusively reveal the Chancellor’s finalised top political team

By Ailbhe Rea

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

John Healey has finalised the appointments to his top political team in the Treasury, including a well-known name to SW1 insiders as his chief of staff, the New Statesman can reveal.

Will Straw, who held a leading role in the Remain campaign as Executive Director of the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign, is the new Chancellor’s pick for chief of staff. Straw was previously an adviser in the Treasury under Gordon Brown and an associate director at the progressive IPPR think tank.

He is currently CEO of The King’s Trust, the charity for vulnerable young people. Well-liked and respected around Westminster, one insider describes Straw’s appointment as a “coup” for the incoming Chancellor. His two decades of experience in public policy and non-profit leadership are expected to stand him in good stead running the Chancellor’s operation, although – much like Andy Burnham’s chief of staff, James Purnell – he appears to have personal politics to his boss’ right, having worked on Jess Phillips’ Labour leadership campaign in 2020.

The Chancellor’s long-standing adviser, Dan Harris, moves over with Healey from Defence, becoming deputy chief of staff for the Treasury team.

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Tom Hughes and Rachel Smethers, who previously served as advisers to Keir Starmer and Harriet Harman respectively, are promoted to head of strategy and head of communications after serving in Healey’s team at the MoD for the last two years.

Jess Leigh is another big communications hire for the Treasury team, having advised Yvette Cooper in the other two great offices of state, at the Home Office and Foreign Office.

Shadi Brazell, a former Treasury adviser, joins as a domestic policy Spad. Adam Scott, who brings parliamentary, union and private sector experience and deep links with Labour MPs, will serve as the Chancellor’s PLP and union lead.

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[Further reading: At last, a government that looks like it’s trying]

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