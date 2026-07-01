PMQs Review: Starmer and Badenoch spar over defence funding

Photo via House of Commons

Keir Starmer’s swan song has begun. Westminster lies in wait for his most likely successor – the MP for Makerfield – who was absent from the Commons once again this afternoon, during PMQs. In the meantime, the Defence Investment Plan loomed over the session. John Healey, whose resignation as defence secretary just over two weeks ago threw the government into chaos, stood behind the line at the back of the chamber, sternly watching as Starmer defended his plan.

It was also all Kemi Badenoch wanted to talk about. Starmer has left a £4.7bn funding gap in the plan for his successor. Badenoch repeatedly asked: “Did the member for Makerfield know that he was going to have to find £5bn for the Prime Minister’s plan?” The PM dodged the question, shifting the blame back on to “14 years of Conservative government”. He once again brought out the tired-old adage: “We’re not going to take lectures from the party opposite” (yawn).

Healey’s presence did the Prime Minister no favours. James Cleverly and Andrew Griffith, who sat a few seats along from Badenoch on the opposite front benches, kept pointing to the former defence secretary and jeering.

It was also a rough day for the Liberal Democrats. The Prime Minister made them the butt of his jokes. In response to the opening question about Frimley Park Hospital from Al Pinkerton, Starmer quipped: “He demands more hospitals, then opposes building them. I can’t think of anything more Lib Dem.” Even Nigel Farage was laughing.

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When it came to Ed Davey’s weekly five minutes in the spotlight, the Lib Dem leader attempted to make a clumsy joke about football. Starmer – a self-professed “gooner” (an Arsenal fan for the uneducated among you) – gave Davey’s joke a “red card”. The two leaders’ centrist dad love-in continues.

Then Davey got serious. He criticised “racist violence” on Britain’s streets before attacking Reform. He recalled a conversation with a voter who worried that as an immigrant, under a Farage-led government, they would have their “passport seized and their citizenship revoked”. Farage, who was sitting two rows behind the Lib Dem leader, could be seen muttering to himself “rubbish”.

Reform was soon allowed a question. Lee Anderson, the burly MP for Ashfield, rose to ask the PM that if he is serious about protecting women and girls, whether he will deport every single illegal immigrant. Starmer said he was “very proud” that his government has brought down net migration by 82 per cent. Flanked by Farage and the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice, Anderson heckled the Prime Minister who began to wobble and stumble over his words. “Proud?” he seethed. “Proud?”

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The mood was lightened when Catherine West (remember her?), the one-time leadership hopeful, made an appearance. She thanked the PM for his “calm and authoritative leadership” before adding that as a fellow north London MP she hoped it would be “north London forever, whatever the weather” – whatever that means. It was a damascene conversion for the MP who, a little under two months ago, was threatening to challenge the Prime Minister’s position. “Put her in No 10,” shouted Max Wilkinson, the Lib Dem MP for Cheltenham.

Spare a thought for Dave Doogan – the leader of the SNP in Westminster – who when called by the speaker, was so deeply engrossed in his phone he didn’t realise it was his turn. Desmond Swayne, the double-breasted suit-wearing MP for the New Forest, was once again called to ask a question. “I’m enjoying our weekly exchanges,” Starmer said.

They won’t last much longer – there are now only two sessions to go before recess begins, during which Starmer’s successor will be selected. Will Burnham make an appearance in those two weeks? It’s unlikely. But the MP for Makerfield won’t be able to avoid PMQs forever.

[Further reading: Andy Burnham’s crucial three weeks]