Even Labour voters are nervous about Ed Miliband

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Britain is baking. According to YouGov, about seven in ten acknowledge climate change is the main instigator of the June heatwaves – a belief that does not, however, translate into a greater willingness to do more to combat it.

The cost of living is still consuming our politics. Even would-be Green voters say drilling for oil in the North Sea is not a bad shout. But will the UK’s next chancellor of the Exchequer agree?

Ed Miliband is the clear favourite to replace Rachel Reeves after Andy Burnham becomes prime minister. Yet exclusive polling from Merlin Strategy for the think tank Looking for Growth exposes a public worry from even Labour’s own voters about the net zero minister.



Just one in five 2024 Labour voters say they have no worries about Miliband becoming chancellor. More than a third, meanwhile, say he would be too pro-net zero or that “he won’t cut energy bills”. Ten per cent say he would increase borrowing, while 11 per cent say he would “raise taxes on me”.

Subscribe to the New Statesman this summer - 2 months for only £2 Subscribe

All parts of that Labour base are worried about Miliband not cutting energy bills, including more than a fifth of 2024 Labour voters who now back the Greens.

Voters overwhelmingly want their government to prioritise cutting costs for businesses and households over net zero. When asked to choose between the two, they prefer cutting costs by a margin of four to one – 79 per cent to 21 per cent. Even three quarters of Labour voters who have moved to the Greens support cutting energy bills over carbon emissions. It’s two thirds among people aged between 18-24, and 85 per cent among those between 35-44. Other pollsters that include undecideds show similar margins.



The co-founder of Looking for Growth, Lawrence Newport, is forthright about what the responses tell us: “The public is almost entirely unanimous: the government must get bills down immediately, even at the expense of increased emissions. To be truly placed first, Andy Burnham must prioritise cutting energy costs for businesses and households across Britain.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Burnham is taking over a government perceived as both too ideological on net zero and too indifferent to households struggling with the cost of living.



Few voters say they feel a positive material change to their circumstances as a consequence of the Labour government. Of Keir Starmer’s policy decisions, the one they remember most is his move to withdraw winter fuel support in the opening months of his administration.

According to More in Common, 39 per cent of voters think Burnham ought to be free to set his own policies and tax. Just 35 per cent say he ought to stick to the Starmer manifesto. If Burnham wants to change the course of this Labour government, voters won’t stop him.



Commissioned by Looking for Growth, Merlin Strategy surveyed 1,000 voters that voted for Labour in 2024 on 2 and 3 July.

[Further reading: Ed Balls: Burnham cannot miss this chance to tackle regional inequality]