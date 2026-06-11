Defence Secretary John Healey resigns over military spending

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The Defence Secretary has resigned in protest at a lack of funding for the military.

The resignation, announced early on Thursday afternoon, seemed to take the form of polite disagreement, with Healey telling Keir Starmer in a letter that he was stepping down “with great regret and reluctance”.

And yet, his resignation letter constitutes a quietly devastating attack on the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, in which he accuses them of leaving the country unprepared for war and putting military personnel at risk because of funding allocations that are not generous enough.

He said that the Defence Investment Plan financial settlement, finalised on Monday, “falls way short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time”.

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Blaming Starmer and Rachel Reeves for the current predicament, he said: “You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats”.

Healey said he wanted a target of 3 per cent of GDP to be spent on defence by 2030, alongside European allies, but indicated that Starmer and Reeves were not willing to agree with him despite private appeals.

Remarkably, Healey claimed: “I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make our country less safe.”

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Healey was one of the most experienced figures in the Cabinet, having served in ministerial roles under the New Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

He was also highly respected by securocrats in his tenure at the Ministry of Defence as this private battle between Treasury funding allocations and urgent warnings of the need for more military spending has rumbled on since 2024. It has now finally come into the open.

The motivation for his decision is straightforward and clearly stated. But nevertheless, given the Prime Minister’s weak position and the impending prospect of a Labour Party leadership election, there will be speculation about Healey’s future ambitions. He has long been described as a “dark horse” contender for the premiership.

To learn more about the former Defence Secretary, there’s no better resource than this New Statesman profile by our political editor Ailbhe Rea.

[Further reading: How Britain lost control]