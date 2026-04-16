Why the new Peter Mandelson development matters

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A Guardian investigation has revealed that Peter Mandelson failed his security vetting ahead of being posted as ambassador to the US, but the decision to fail his clearance was overruled by the Foreign Office.

This is an extraordinary story after months of scrutiny over Mandelson’s appointment. It raises further questions about the lengths the government went to ensure Mandelson got the job despite repeated warnings about his candidacy, as well as serious questions about the subsequent honesty of the government in its public comments about his appointment.

To remind you: there were two stages to the “vetting” of Mandelson before he was made Washington ambassador. As we detailed in our cover story in February, the Cabinet Office’s Propriety and Ethics Team conducted a due-diligence exercise on Mandelson and the other candidates in December 2024, highlighting the issues that already existed in the public domain, rather than involving a deeper vetting. That report flagged Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his business links with Russia and China, and his past resignations from cabinet.

Much of the scandal around the appointment has centred on this first stage of vetting: that Keir Starmer was made aware of Mandelson’s relationship with a convicted sex offender and appointed him anyway. (Downing Street says Mandelson lied in his response to three follow-up questions to this report; Mandelson maintains he was truthful. Most people think that doesn’t much matter, and the facts presented to Starmer should have precluded the appointment whatever Mandelson said in those three further questions.)

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But the second stage of Mandelson’s vetting has faced less scrutiny, quite simply because the government declared on the record last September that Mandelson passed it. This developed vetting for the Foreign Office – required for all diplomats – took place only after he was announced for the role, which was unusual. After Mandelson’s resignation last September, I was one of many journalists who heard suggestions from sources that something went awry somewhere in the Foreign Office vetting process, but government sources repeatedly and strenuously denied it. We have always been told by the government that “the processes were followed but Peter Mandelson deceived.”

Yvette Cooper, then Foreign Secretary, appeared to address all of the questions around Mandelson’s Foreign Office vetting in September. She wrote to the Foreign Affairs select committee and stated in black and white: “Peter Mandelson’s security vetting was conducted to the usual standard set for Developed Vetting in line with established Cabinet Office policy.” The vetting process “concluded with DV clearance being granted by the FCDO in advance of Lord Mandelson taking up post in February”, she wrote, and later again: “The security clearance was granted prior to Peter Mandelson beginning his role as Ambassador.”

For months, Starmer has insisted that the due process was followed. He said himself in February that there was “security vetting, carried out independently by the security services which is an intensive exercise, that gave [Mandelson] clearance for the role.” Indeed, Morgan McSweeney criticised the vetting process in his resignation over the Mandelson scandal.

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After hours of silence, the government has now released a statement denying any knowledge of this decision on the part of Starmer or any other ministers, instead entirely blaming Foreign Office officials.

“Neither the Prime Minister, nor any Government Minister, was aware that Peter Mandelson was granted Developed Vetting against the advice of UK Security Vetting until earlier this week. Once the Prime Minister was informed he immediately instructed officials to establish the facts about why the Developed Vetting was granted, in order to enact plans to update the House of Commons,” a government spokesperson said. One question that immediately springs to mind is whether any Labour advisers, who aren’t mentioned in the statement, had knowledge of the decision.

Team Starmer has chosen to deny any knowledge that Mandelson failed his vetting, washing their hands of any responsibility. It may be a less damaging explanation than the alternative, but not by much. When taken at face value, it plumbs new depths in terms of Starmer’s extraordinary obliviousness to the workings of his own government.

Some – including inside government – think the explanation strains credulity. “Are we expected to believe some lads in the Foreign Office just didn’t tell anyone anything?” one Labour member of the government asks. Others struggle to believe that Starmer or Number 10 would knowingly lie about something of which there is a paper trail, but are speculating as to whether, wordlessly, “with a nod and a wink,” it was communicated to Foreign Officials that the vetting decision would need to change.

Number 10 is insisting it knew nothing and saying it is furious with the Foreign Office, with questions mounting over the position of Olly Robbins, the permanent secretary of the department. Labour ministers are furious too, but holding fire. One figure who is tempted to resign says they won’t go over the top now “because I have council candidates who need me knocking on doors”.

Serious questions still remain about how the prime minister and his senior cabinet ministers have managed to insist for months that Mandelson passed his vetting when he, quite extraordinarily, had not. And suddenly what happens after May has become a live question again in the Labour party.

“It’s not looking good, is it?” one government adviser texts. It certainly isn’t.

[Further reading: Inside Zack Polanski’s inner circle]