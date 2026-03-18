Five things we learned about “Zackonomics”

At a community garden centre in north London earlier today, Zack Polanski gave his first major speech on the economy since he was elected leader of the Green Party in September 2025. Informed by economists such as Joseph Stiglitz and Mariana Mazzucato. Here are five things we learned from his speech.

1. Polanski called on the government to ensure that energy bills do not rise above the April-June price cap.

Responding to the burgeoning energy crisis caused by the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Polanski said the government should set aside £8.4bn to prevent a rise of up to £300 in future energy bills. This is unlikely to go down well with the Treasury considering the UK’s current fiscal outlook. But Polanski was firm: “No. It’s not cheap,” he said, “but the alternative, it’s unacceptable. If the price cap raises, interest rates rise, mortgage rates, up, bond yield, up, inflation, up.” Polanski said the government could pay for this by strengthening the windfall tax on energy companies, which it intends to scrap later in the year. Will Keir Starmer take the Green Party leader’s advice on board? It’s unlikely.

2. A Green government would scrap the Right to Buy

In the second half of his speech, Polanski focused on the impact of Thatcher-era policies on the UK economy today. He focused in particular on Right to Buy. The measure allows council house owners to purchase their properties at a discount if they been residents for over three years.

Over 2 million homes have now been sold since Right to Buy was first introduced and many of them are now being rented on the private market. Polanski described the system as “totally unfair” and “utterly incoherent”. It was abolished in Scotland in 2016 and Wales in 2019, and the current Labour government has restricted it where it remains (new build council housing, for example, is now exempt). Many politicians on the Labour benches including Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner have criticised the system. Polanski has taken this one step further, making him the only party leader to pledge to scrap the system.

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3. “Zackonomics” has three pillars

Polanski outlined three key measures which are at the heart of his economic strategy. They are: capping rents, nationalising the water industry and slashing energy bills. They are all part of his plan to “end rip off Britain”. The Greens would pay for these measures by introducing a wealth tax. This would include a 1 per cent tax on wealth over £1m and a 2 per cent tax on wealth over £1bn. A Polanski government would also equalise capital gains tax in line with income tax, close down tax avoidance loopholes and apply national insurance to income from investments as well as earned income. The strategy also involves the UK freeing itself from the “bond-market doom-loop”: a phrase which is unlikely to go down well with Polanski’s critics in the City.

4. The Green Party would wipe off student debt, but it hasn’t quite worked out how

The government has been coming under renewed pressure to fix the student loans system in recent months after it was revealed that two-thirds of plan two graduates haven’t even paid off their interest. Polanski was critical of Rachel Reeves’s comments, made yesterday, that fixing the system is “not a priority”. The Green Party leader said: “Rachel Reeves was wrong. We really need to fix that system.”

But when asked to clarify his own position on student loans, Polanski conceded the Green Party still has work to do. “Yes, I would like to have debt forgiveness. How we do that, though, is a more nuanced in conversation,” Polanski said. He added that he would be looking to think tanks – like the speech’s host, The New Economics Foundation – to work out how. In other words, watch this space.

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5. Polanski would take the UK back into the Customs Union and eventually the European Union.

In the second part of his speech, Polanski outlined his opinion that privatisation, austerity and Brexit have all had a damaging effect on the UK economy. On the latter issue, Polanski said: “The evidence of the impact [of Brexit] is so clear. Employment down, investment down, productivity, down. The economy is six to eight per cent smaller than it would have been.”

When pushed on his position on the EU in press questions following his speech, Polanski said that though he does not think the EU is “perfect” he added “we’re much better building our relationships with our European neighbours, including rejoining the customs union.” Before confirming, “yes, I do want to see us rejoin the European Union.”

This is the first time Polanski has properly laid out his economic vision, but it likely won’t be the last. There is still work to be done, but as one senior Green Party figure told me following Polanski’s speech “you can’t expect us to write our 2029 manifesto today”. For now, “Zackononmics” has a mission and an outline. But will it be enough to win over the public?

[Further reading: Keir Starmer is struggling to keep his New Year’s resolution]