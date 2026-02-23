Peter Mandelson is arrested

Photo by Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Peter Mandelson has been arrested at his home in north London by plain clothed police officers. Here is the Metropolitan Police statement in full:

“Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.”

The arrest comes after the Met Police confirmed earlier this month it had launched a criminal investigation over allegations of misconduct in public office.

Mandelson’s arrest the release of emails by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which led to allegations that Lord Mandelson had forwarded information to Epstein when he was business secretary under former prime minister Gordon Brown.

