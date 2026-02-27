Green Party takes Gorton and Denton, pushing Labour to third

Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

The Green Party has won the Gorton and Denton by-election, dealing Keir Starmer’s Labour party a devastating blow as it falls to third in one of its “safe” seats.

Hannah Spencer won the Greater Manchester seat with 14,980 votes (41% of the vote share). Reform’s Matt Goodwin came in second place with 10,578 votes (29%) with Labour’s Angeliki Stogia in third with 9,364 votes (25%). The turnout was 47.62 per cent.

Speaking following the announcement, Spencer said: “We ran a hopeful campaign… we have shown that we don’t have to accept being turned against each other.” It is her party’s first ever by-election victory and will be seen a personal win for leader Zack Polanski.

Labour said the result was “clearly disappointing”. “By-elections are normally difficult for the party of government,” Anna Turley, the chair of the Labour Party said: “This result is and this election was no different. The politics of anger and easy answers offered by the Greens and Reform won’t deliver this. We will move forwards with a relentless focus on delivering the renewal communities across Britain want to see.”

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe

The by-election was called on 22 January after Andrew Gwynne, a former Labour health minister, resigned from the Commons on health grounds. Gwynne was dismissed from the government and suspended from the Labour Party on 8 February 2025 after it was revealed that he had sent disparaging messages about constituents to a group chat (“Trigger Me Timbers”) which included other Labour figures.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, applied to run as the Labour Party’s candidate in the seat. He was blocked by the officers’ group on Labour’s National Executive Committee on 25 January by eight votes to one. Keir Starmer was one of the eight who voted to block Burnham, while Lucy Powell, Labour’s deputy leader, voted to allow him to run. The reason given for the decision was that Burnham would have been forced to resign as mayor should he have been selected as the Gorton and Denton candidate, and party could not afford to fight two by-elections and risk losing the Greater Manchester stronghold to Reform.

[Further reading: The Tories will fight Reform to the death]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close