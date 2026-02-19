Gordon Brown sends new Epstein dossier to police

Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Gordon Brown has submitted a new memorandum of information about Jeffrey Epstein to the police.

It comes after the former prime minister first submitted information to a number of police forces last week setting out his findings from the Epstein Files. However, Brown said the new dossier, which the New Statesman understands was sent today, contains fresh information.

In a statement on Thursday, Brown said: “I have submitted a five page memorandum to the Metropolitan, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and other relevant UK police constabularies. This memorandum provides new and additional information to that which I submitted last week to the Met, Essex and Thames Valley police forces where I expressed my concern that we secure justice for trafficked girls and women.”

Last week, Brown provided the police with alleged evidence that Epstein, the paedophile financier and associate of Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson, had trafficked women through UK airports.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe

He said that the scale of the trafficking would “become apparent” if police investigated the flights.

In last week’s New Statesman, Brown wrote about his own investigation of the Epstein Files. He wrote: “What I discovered about the abuse of women by male predators and their enablers – and Britain’s as yet unacknowledged role – has shocked me to the core… It demands an in-depth police investigation, and is by far the biggest scandal of all.”

[Further reading: How politics went hyper]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close