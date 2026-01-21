Your Party accused of “fuck-up” after members barred from elections

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A row has erupted in Your Party after it emerged that several members have been barred from standing in the party’s upcoming Central Executive Committee elections. Zarah Sultana – one of the party’s co-founders – described the barring of candidates “on the eve of the CEC elections” as “witchhunts”. Sources close to Your Party have denied that this is the case.

Nominations for the party’s CEC elections closed on Friday (16 January), with the endorsement period – in which candidates are required to reach a certain number of seconders – opening this morning (21 January). Both Sultana and her co-founder Jeremy Corbyn unveiled their own slate of candidates. Sultana backed “Grassroots Left” with Corbyn releasing his own slate – “The Many” – on Friday. Corbyn was initially included in Sultana’s slate as a candidate. However, the New Statesman later revealed that this had been done against Corbyn’s wishes.

On Tuesday (20 January), it emerged that several members, hoping to stand in the upcoming election, had been informed by Your Party that they were ineligible to stand. Ian Spencer, who was planning to stand as a member of Grassroots Left, was told he could not stand as he is a member of another party. However, Spencer claims he was not approached by Your Party to clarify this before he was informed of his ineligibility and denies that he is currently a member of another party. (On Wednesday 21 January morning, Spencer was reinstated.)

Speaking to the New Statesman, a source close to the Grassroots Left slate described the incident as a “fuck-up”. Other candidates, including Dave Nellist, a former Labour MP and long-standing supporter of the Militant tendency, Ian Drummond, a Your Party member, and Mushin Manir, a Unite organiser, have also been barred. (Nellist and Manir are members of the Socialist Party while Drummond has said he does not currently hold another party membership.)

In an appeal to the current Your Party Treasurer, Manir said he would not be resigning his membership of the Socialist Party (“I shouldn’t have to”). He added, “By blocking my nomination before a single vote is cast, you are acting like a management HR department, not a workers’ party.”

A source close to Your Party said that all members have the right to appeal where they can show that they are not members of another political party. Party rules state that in order to sign up to Your Party, all members must currently state that they are not a member of another national political party. Candidates declare the same. Where this rule is broken, they are not eligible to stand.

Both Sultana’s Grassroots Left slate and Corbyn’s The Many slate called for those who had been ruled ineligible to be reinstated as candidates. (On Wednesday morning, Spencer was reinstated.)

The point of contention relates to a topic which was hotly debated at the party’s conference in November: whether members of Your Party should be allowed to hold dual membership with another existing political party. As things stand, members voted to allow dual membership of Your Party and other parties, subject to the discretion of the CEC at conference in November.

However, the CEC has yet to be elected, so no party has been listed as one with which Your Party members are permitted to hold dual-membership. The effect is that members and candidates for election are currently not allowed to hold membership of another party. Your Party rules state that candidates who break with those rules will not be eligible to stand for election to the CEC.

Until Your Party’s CEC is elected on 26 February and a decision on which parties are permitted for dual membership, the hotly contested question of dual-membership is unlikely to dissipate.

