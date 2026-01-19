Trump’s threat to Greenland must be a wake up call for Britain

Photo by Christian Klindt Soelbeck / Ritzau Scanpix via Getty

Since being elected Green Party leader I’ve had lots of politicians attack me over my stance on Nato. Apparently, saying that the Cold War era alliance in its current form isn’t working made me naive. Calling attention to the UK’s reliance on the USA for our security made me stupid. Demanding that we make our security system fit for the threats of the 21st century made me crazy.

Now we are in a position where leaders, journalists and people across the world are asking the question – what happens if one Nato member attacks another? How would the United Kingdom and other Nato members respond if the USA were to invade Greenland? Suddenly, the idea that we might need to rethink our security structures doesn’t seem so naïve, while people like Nigel Farage who’ve spent years cosying up to Trump clearly aren’t the ones we should be listening to at this moment.

In the last twenty four hours, Donald Trump has threatened to slap huge tariffs on any country opposing his plan to “buy” Greenland from Denmark. As Greenlanders have marched under the banner of “Greenland is for Greenlanders” it’s become ever more clear that this this dangerous president won’t respect international agreements or diplomatic ties and won’t accept that his already extensive access to Greenland under the 1951 “Defence of Greenland Agreement” is enough.



When Trump says “one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland”, we should sit up and listen.

It’s now terrifyingly clear that betting our entire national security on being America’s poodle will simply not be a tenable situation for much longer. So the question is, what do we do about it?

First, we need to disentangle our security apparatus from the USA so that we are genuinely independent. As a first step, the government should urgently review how we can remove US bases from British soil while maintaining our own security – and retaining our ability to support our allies in Ukraine. There are currently thirteen US military bases in the UK operated by an estimated 10,000 personnel. If Trump were to take military action against Greenland, we need to be able to act fast to peacefully and quickly remove America’s military presence from our country. The government should also cancel its £240 million deal with US firm Palantir, signed despite MPs raising serious security concerns about the company.

Second we need to ditch Trident, fast. Even proponents of nuclear weapons see the risk of having a weapons system that relies on the USA. Sadly billions have already been spent on Trident renewal, but we must not fall for a sunk-cost fallacy and should immediately pause the renewal and bring a debate to parliament on whether we want to spend billions of pounds on a weapons system that cannot operate without US support.

In the longer term, we need a genuine security review that takes into account the serious threats facing the UK today. In the 140 pages of the government’s most recent Strategic Defence Review, the word ‘climate’ appears only twice; the words ‘flooding’ or ‘wildfire’ not at all. And yet military figures are warning that the threats posed by the climate crisis dwarf the threat from other states. When we talk about defence spending, these are the kinds of threats we need to assess fully, and budget for, not just acquiesce to America’s arbitrary demands for military spending that will go straight into the coffers of US arms manufacturers.

We also need to strengthen our relationships with European allies and with nations across the world, as well as working within NATO today to ensure the alliance prioritises peacebuilding over militarism. Leaving the EU weakened this country and left us too reliant on the toxic so-called “special relationship”. But amidst the threats from Russia and the unstable nature of today’s world, alliances with nations who share our values have never been more important. The UK has a vital role to play in organising new forms of multilateral cooperation, particularly with Europe and the Global South, to reduce our dependence on the US.

The first duty of a government is to keep its people safe. And in today’s unpredictable world, that won’t be achieved by clinging to outdated ideas about security, or cowering at Trump’s feet in the hopes that he will protect us. Instead it means getting real about the threats facing us, from Putin’s imperial ambitions and Trump’s insatiable demands to cyber-warfare and climate breakdown. For too long British leaders have had their heads in the sand. It’s time to wake up.

