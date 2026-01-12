Reviewing politics
12 January 2026

“Our posts are either ignored or hated”: The government’s X dilemma

A ban might just put Whitehall’s comms officials out of their misery

By The Pygge

Illustration by Roy Scott / Ikon Images

As some Labour MPs put pressure on the government to ban X or at least stop posting on Elon Musk’s personal cesspit, spare a thought for those actually having to send the tweets.

One senior communications official despaired to the Pygge about the fate of government posts on X: “Whenever we post something, it either sinks without trace because the algorithm doesn’t benefit us, or it gets loads of attention because people hate it so much they’re all sending really awful replies to it.”

So what’s the strategy? “We’ve been told to make memes that appeal to Gen Z and the chronically online,” the Pygge’s source despaired, saying their team was spending more time these days posting stories and reels on Instagram.

Forget a social media ban for schoolkids, perhaps we should impose one on Whitehall…

