Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
14 January 2026

Millennials want to save children from social media

The first generation raised by the internet wants to be the last

By Ben Walker

Illustration by Fabien Gilbert / Ikon Images

The government is under pressure to ban kids from having smartphones on school grounds. Calls are mounting for Labour to enact the enormously popular policy, which is backed by 79 per cent of Britons.

And most people want the government to go further. Almost three-quarters of the country favour banning social media for those under the age of 16, with those aged between 25 and 49 – what I call the “logged-on” generation – the most enthusiastic.

This is the first generation to be raised by the internet. They interacted with it in its infancy. They saw its localised excesses before truly mass consumption, and they are most sceptical about passing it down to younger generations.

Although the position is inherently authoritarian and conservative, it is also philanthropic. The internet was toxifying for us, millennials are saying. And damned if we’re letting you have it like we had it… hooked though we are.

Today we are the most pessimistic we have ever been about the influence of the internet on society. And those who know the internet best are most aware of its dangers.

[Further reading: Will Grok destroy the special relationship?]

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Carl Ennis
Structural imbalance is the real barrier to NHS reform
Structural imbalance is the real barrier to NHS reform
Frédéric Noël
Futureproofing cancer care through collaboration
Futureproofing cancer care through collaboration
Lora Chio

Topics in this article : ,

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x