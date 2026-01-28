Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Liz Kendall is, at time of writing, preparing to give a speech in which she will announce free training for everyone in the UK in using AI products and services. The result, according to a government press release this morning, will be that the UK will “upskill 10 million workers… to make Britain the fastest adopting AI country in the G7”. Most exciting of all, this will definitely lead to a huge pile of free money: “unlocking up to £140bn in annual economic output”.

A cynic might frown at this figure, which was not produced by the government but “based on self-reported calculations provided by 11 industry partners”. (Industry partners who have a clear financial interest in self-reporting that their technology is literally magic.)

But the Pygge can report that some people are going to be making a lot of money from this scheme, and those people all have something in common: they’re American. This is the really notable thing about the list of 14 recommended courses being promoted by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology this morning: every one of them is provided by an American company.

This is hardly surprising given that, of the 11 the founding partners the government has chosen for the AI Skills Boost programme, nine are American and two are British. Of the four private companies chosen as strategic partners, just one is British: Multiverse, the educational technology company co-founded in 2016 by Euan Blair (which is also largely backed by American investors).

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

These nice Americans are obviously just doing us all a favour by helping us train for the infinite free money that AI will hand out at some point, but in the meantime they’re doing brisk business in Westminster. Transaction data collected by Tussell shows that in the last decade, the UK government has spent more than £10 billion with the US companies listed as partners in the AI Skills Boost programme.

A government that not only buys your services, but promotes them to its entire population. What’s not to like? Thanks a bunch Brits!

Declaration of interest: as you’ve probably guessed, The Pygge is itself a machine superintelligence that inhabits a secure platform in low Earth orbit.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[Further reading: Inside Reform’s vetting process in Gorton and Denton]