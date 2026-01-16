Jeremy Corbyn wants to get Your Party “back on track”

After being added to Zarah Sultana’s slate without his permission, Jeremy Corbyn has now launched his own platform for the upcoming Your Party central executive committee elections.
Corbyn’s slate, which has been given the name, “The Many”, includes two of his colleagues in the Independent Alliance of MPs – Ayoub Khan and Shockat Adam (Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain who are also IA members, quit Your Party last year). Laura Smith, a former Labour MP is also running as part of The Many. Corbyn, Adam and Khan will run for the public office holder roles on the CEC as MPs are not allowed to hold any of the seven positions which make up the officer group.
On 11 January, Sultana, Corbyn’s Your Party co-founder, launched her own slate – Grassroots Left. Corbyn was initially listed as a “candidate”, however, as the New Statesman exclusively revealed he did not give his permission and specifically requested not to be included. Meanwhile, Corbyn was working on his own slate The Many – which has launched today.
Corbyn described his slate as a “chance to get Your Party back on track”, adding: “I want Your Party to unite our communities on the issues that affect people’s lives: rising bills, soaring rents, and grotesque inequality.” In a video released announcing The Many, Jenn Forbes – a Your Party candidate in the south west – said “the past six months have been difficult” but added that the CEC elections were a chance for the party to “turn things around”.
Members will elect a 16-person committee, of which seven will form the officers group. This will be made up of a chair, deputy chair, secretary, treasurer, political officer and spokesperson. Their roles will be decided internally following the election results at the end of February. (The chair, deputy chair and spokesperson are expected to be the public facing political leaders of the party.) Nominations for the elections close today. Voting will open between 9-23 February with the results expected on 26 February.
