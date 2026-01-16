Jeremy Corbyn wants to get Your Party “back on track”

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

After being added to Zarah Sultana’s slate without his permission, Jeremy Corbyn has now launched his own platform for the upcoming Your Party central executive committee elections.

Corbyn’s slate, which has been given the name, “The Many”, includes two of his colleagues in the Independent Alliance of MPs – Ayoub Khan and Shockat Adam (Iqbal Mohamed and Adnan Hussain who are also IA members, quit Your Party last year). Laura Smith, a former Labour MP is also running as part of The Many. Corbyn, Adam and Khan will run for the public office holder roles on the CEC as MPs are not allowed to hold any of the seven positions which make up the officer group.

On 11 January, Sultana, Corbyn’s Your Party co-founder, launched her own slate – Grassroots Left. Corbyn was initially listed as a “candidate”, however, as the New Statesman exclusively revealed he did not give his permission and specifically requested not to be included. Meanwhile, Corbyn was working on his own slate The Many – which has launched today.

Corbyn described his slate as a “chance to get Your Party back on track”, adding: “I want Your Party to unite our communities on the issues that affect people’s lives: rising bills, soaring rents, and grotesque inequality.” In a video released announcing The Many, Jenn Forbes – a Your Party candidate in the south west – said “the past six months have been difficult” but added that the CEC elections were a chance for the party to “turn things around”.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

Members will elect a 16-person committee, of which seven will form the officers group. This will be made up of a chair, deputy chair, secretary, treasurer, political officer and spokesperson. Their roles will be decided internally following the election results at the end of February. (The chair, deputy chair and spokesperson are expected to be the public facing political leaders of the party.) Nominations for the elections close today. Voting will open between 9-23 February with the results expected on 26 February.

[Further reading: Jenrickism has arrived]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close