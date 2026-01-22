Is this Andy Burnham’s moment?

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

As reports swirl that Andrew Gwynne is poised to resign as an MP, Westminster is getting very excited that this could be the moment a Labour leadership contest is triggered.

“Wes will want to move quickly, before Andy comes back,” a minister said as the news broke. If he resigns it would trigger a by-election in his north west seat of Gorton and Denton, providing a potential route back to parliament for Andy Burnham, who needs to be an MP before challenging Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. If Wes Streeting, or any other aspiring leader, wants to get ahead of that, they would need to move before any such by-election was held – hence the sudden frenetic energy that has taken hold in SW1.

But there are a lot of hurdles before any of this comes to pass. The first is whether Gwynne really does resign early and trigger a by-election. The New Statesman has confirmed that Gwynne has reached a pension settlement with the parliamentary authorities that would allow him to retire, but he has not yet announced his plans. “It’s a big decision for Andrew,” a friend said, underlining that nothing is confirmed until he himself speaks.

Then there’s the bigger question of whether Andy Burnham would be selected as Labour’s candidate in any such by-election. The candidate shortlist in a by-election is selected by a sub-committee of Labour’s ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), who then put the shortlist to the local constituency Labour party (CLP).

Figures on the NEC point to a recent update to Labour’s rulebook, which states: “Directly Elected Mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners must seek the express permission of the NEC/SEC/WEC (as applicable) before seeking nomination as Labour candidates for the Westminster Parliament. The NEC/SEC/WEC’s decision shall be final.” It is unclear whether Burnham, as Mayor of Greater Manchester, would receive permission from the party to stand given this rule, with senior figures citing concerns about the cost of the mayoral contest that would follow if Burnham stood down.

NEC members determined to prevent a Burnham return have said they could use various other excuses to decide not to place Burnham on their shortlist, from gender balance to him being insufficiently local to an area. And it isn’t guaranteed that local Labour members would opt for Burnham rather than, for example, a local councillor on the shortlist.

But Burnham allies have scoffed at the idea of him being blocked by the leadership. “If Andy went on TV and said, ‘I want to stand to be the MP for that seat,’ would Keir or Morgan really have the political power to stop him?” an ally asks.

Others around the Manchester mayor have long argued that the vocal support of Labour MPs will be crucial at this stage. “The PLP needs to show its hand,” one said, arguing MPs will need to call for Burnham’s return to make it harder to block him.

And after all that, there’s another consideration: could Burnham, or any Labour candidate, actually win a by-election? There is no “safe” Labour seat right now, given Labour’s national polling position. Gwynne’s Gorton and Denton 13,413 (36.7 per cent) majority would be wiped out by Reform, according to the latest MRP polling. That’s a lot of uncertainties before the ‘King over the water’ can make his return…

Burnham, for now, is staying silent. All eyes on Andrew Gwynne.

