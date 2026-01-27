Inside Reform’s vetting process in Gorton and Denton

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Academic turned activist Matthew Goodwin will be Reform’s candidate in Gorton and Denton. Hacks are already poring over his posts looking for something to embarrass him. But Reform UK have got wily with their candidate selection.

Before Goodwin was selected, the Pygge also applied to be the party’s candidate in Gorton and Denton.

Cue a bombardment of tough questions about foreign governments, criminal records, political associations and social media presence – the sort of stuff that has previously caused bad headlines for Reform figures, for example Nathan Gill, the former Welsh leader jailed for pro-Russian bribery.

Below is a selection of the questions that prospective candidates must answer, along with submitting identity documents, a CV and a £125 application fee:

Have you participated in any online forums or newspaper comment sections in the past? If so, please provide your usernames.

Have you ever been convicted, cautioned, or investigated for a crime?

Have you ever been approached by any foreign government, foreign institution or anyone with interests involving assets of hostile states?

Have you ever been employed by, worked with, or accepted gifts/funding from foreign governments?

Is there anything personal, financial, legal or other matter that could damage you or the party if exposed?

Do you have a Facebook/X/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube/LinkedIn account? You must always be honest in your answer, as we will check this information.

Have you ever been disciplined at work or by a professional body?

Have you ever had financial difficulties (e.g., County Court Judgments (CCJ), unpaid debts, bankruptcy, debt relief orders, insolvency proceedings, HMRC investigation)?

Have you ever been a member of an organisation proscribed by the Reform UK Board?

(Those organisations are, as of September 2025, Antifa, the BNP, Britain First, British Democrats, the Communist Party of Great Britain, the English Defence League, For Britain, the Homeland Party, National Action, the National Front, Patriotic Alternative and the Socialist Workers Party.)

It’s not all doom and gloom though. Candidates are also asked to give an optional positive story which “enables you to be seen in a favourable light” on the doorstep:

“Your Positive Story (Optional)

“Please provide a brief outline of any positive story that is relevant to you as an individual, that we can use to promote you as a candidate. Examples could include sporting achievements, media appearances, military background, awards, community activity or anything else that enables you to be seen in a favourable light. This does not need to be political. If this is left blank, it will not prejudice your application.”

Well done to Goodwin for passing with flying colours. It’s better luck next time for the Pygge.

