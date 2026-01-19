Farage target rules himself out

Photo by House of Commons

Nigel Farage’s wish list of Tory MP defectors to Reform is getting shorter. That’s mainly thanks to the fact that so many have gone over to Reform already (Andrew Rosindell, the MP for Romford, announced his move late on Sunday). But some of Reform’s targets are also ruling themselves out.

Shortly before Christmas the Pygge overheard Farage on the House of Commons terrace loudly declaring the names of Tory MPs who are Reform-adjacent (such behaviour spooks the Tories marvellously).

Top of the list was Jack Rankin, the new intake MP for Windsor, who has made a splash in parliament with interventions about grooming gangs, “two-tier justice” and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) internships in the intelligence services. “He should be one of ours,” the Pygge heard Farage say of Rankin.

But the MP for Windsor says that, while flattered, he will be staying with the parliamentary party to which he was elected for the first time in 2024. “Always nice to be wanted, but staying put,” he told the Pygge. Speculation continues.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

[Further reading: What do the public think of Robert Jenrick?]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close