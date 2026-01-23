Reviewing politics
23 January 2026

Andy Burnham has less than 24 hours to run in Gorton and Denton

Mayors must declare their candidacy by 5pm Saturday

By Megan Kenyon

Andy Burnham less than 24 hours to apply to be the Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election. 

The Labour Party opened applications at 5pm on Friday 23 January. Those who wish to apply must do so by 23.59 on Sunday 25 January, a little more than 48-hours away. However, as Burnham is a metro mayor he will need permission from Labour’s National Executive Committee. The deadline to receive this is 5pm on Saturday 24 January. 

A by-election will take place after Andrew Gwynne, a former Health Minister who had been on mental health leave since 2024, announced his resignation as the MP for Gorton and Denton. 

Speculation has mounted over whether Burnham will put himself forward, but he has yet to say. He is expected to make a statement at tomorrow’s Labour North West conference. Today several MPs have expressed public outrage over the possibility of Burnham being blocked as a candidate. As reported by The Times, Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, is expected to back Burnham in an address at the Labour North West conference tomorrow. A date has not yet been set for the by-election.

[Further reading: Is this Andy Burnham’s moment?]

