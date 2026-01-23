Andy Burnham has less than 24 hours to run in Gorton and Denton

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Andy Burnham less than 24 hours to apply to be the Labour candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Labour Party opened applications at 5pm on Friday 23 January. Those who wish to apply must do so by 23.59 on Sunday 25 January, a little more than 48-hours away. However, as Burnham is a metro mayor he will need permission from Labour’s National Executive Committee. The deadline to receive this is 5pm on Saturday 24 January.

A by-election will take place after Andrew Gwynne, a former Health Minister who had been on mental health leave since 2024, announced his resignation as the MP for Gorton and Denton.

Speculation has mounted over whether Burnham will put himself forward, but he has yet to say. He is expected to make a statement at tomorrow’s Labour North West conference. Today several MPs have expressed public outrage over the possibility of Burnham being blocked as a candidate. As reported by The Times, Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister, is expected to back Burnham in an address at the Labour North West conference tomorrow. A date has not yet been set for the by-election.

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January. Subscribe

[Further reading: Is this Andy Burnham’s moment?]

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close